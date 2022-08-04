Former Cal star Camryn Rogers crushed the Commonwealth Games record in the women’s hammer throw during qualifying on Thursday at Birmingham, England.

Rogers, the three-time reigning NCAA champion, is coming off a silver-medal performance at the World Athletics championships last month in Eugene, Oregon. Rogers completed her outdoor collegiate career this spring.

The 23-year-old Canadian will be a heavy favorite to win the Commonwealth title during Saturday’s finals. Her qualifying mark was nearly 20 feet better than any other on Thursday.

Rogers needed just one throw to advance to the finals. She threw 245 feet, 0 inches (74.68 meters) to eclipse the Commonwealth Games record of 236-1 (71.97), set eight years ago by Canada’s Sultana Frizell.

Earlier this year, Rogers broke Frizell’s Canadian national record. Rogers’ best is 254-10 (77.67).

Cal’s Anna Purchase, a rising senior from Nottingham, England, qualified third into the finals. She threw 218-0 (66.45) on her only attempt. Purchase has a best of 231-8 (70.63).

The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport competition featuring countries from the 56-country Commonwealth of Nations, most of which are former territories of the British Empire.

Cover photo of Camryn Rogers at the World Championships by Kirby Lee, USA Today

