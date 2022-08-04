Skip to main content

Cal Track and Field: Camryn Rogers Breaks Commonwealth Games Record

She takes down the eight-year meet standard during qualifying; finals on Saturday.

Former Cal star Camryn Rogers crushed the Commonwealth Games record in the women’s hammer throw during qualifying on Thursday at Birmingham, England.

Rogers, the three-time reigning NCAA champion, is coming off a silver-medal performance at the World Athletics championships last month in Eugene, Oregon. Rogers completed her outdoor collegiate career this spring.

The 23-year-old Canadian will be a heavy favorite to win the Commonwealth title during Saturday’s finals. Her qualifying mark was nearly 20 feet better than any other on Thursday.

Rogers needed just one throw to advance to the finals. She threw 245 feet, 0 inches (74.68 meters) to eclipse the Commonwealth Games record of 236-1 (71.97), set eight years ago by Canada’s Sultana Frizell.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Earlier this year, Rogers broke Frizell’s Canadian national record. Rogers’ best is 254-10 (77.67).

Cal’s Anna Purchase, a rising senior from Nottingham, England, qualified third into the finals. She threw 218-0 (66.45) on her only attempt. Purchase has a best of 231-8 (70.63).

The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport competition featuring countries from the 56-country Commonwealth of Nations, most of which are former territories of the British Empire. 

Cover photo of Camryn Rogers at the World Championships by Kirby Lee, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Chase Garbers Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Will Chase Garbers Make the Raiders’ Regular-Season Roster?

By Jake CurtisAug 3, 2022 12:15 PM EDT
Zurich Ashford
Football

DL Zurich Ashford Commits to Cal Football for 2023

By Jake CurtisAug 2, 2022 11:50 PM EDT
Bill Russell
Basketball

Long Before He was Famous, Bill Russell Gave Cal a Glimpse of the Future

By Jeff FaraudoAug 2, 2022 5:50 PM EDT
Tony Gonzalez 3 Kirby Lee
Football

ESPN Picks GOATs: Was Aaron Rodgers or Tony Gonzalez Selected?

By Jake CurtisAug 2, 2022 1:51 PM EDT
Camryn Bynum Matt Blewett
Football

Will Camryn Bynum Earn a Starting Job for the Vikings This Year?

By Jake CurtisAug 1, 2022 3:30 PM EDT
Washington's Elijah Molden chases Cal receiver Kekoa Crawford
Football

Colts Cut Former Cal WR Kekoa Crawford

By Jake CurtisJul 31, 2022 6:05 PM EDT
Justin Wilcox 2 Kirby Lee
Football

Cal's 2022 Football Roster Released -- Some Noteworthy Items

By Jake CurtisJul 31, 2022 4:50 PM EDT
Max homa Junfu Han USA TODAY NETWORK
Other Sports

Max Homa’s Torrid Front Nine Gets Him Close at PGA Event

By Jake CurtisJul 30, 2022 6:20 PM EDT