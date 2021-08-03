Cal's Camryn Rogers Finishes Fifth in the Olympic Hammer Throw

The 22-year-old equals the best placing by a Cal woman in Olympic track & field.

Cal’s Camryn Rogers, who briefly held the lead early in the Olympic women’s hammer throw competition, closed out a long and successful season with a fifth-place finish at Tokyo on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Canadian, in her first Olympics, matched the best finish by a Cal female track and field athlete at the Olympics. Alysia Johnson Montano was fifth in the 800 meters at the 2012 London Games, her place later elevated to fourth after another athlete was disqualified for doping.

The reigning two-time NCAA champion and collegiate recordholder, Rogers unleashed a throw of 74.35 meters — 243 feet, 11 inches — on her second attempt to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Camryn Rogers Photo by Kirby Lee, USA Today

Her place there was short-lived.

China’s Zheng Wang threw 75.30 (247-0) immediately after Rogers’ big effort, pushing into the lead. But Poland’s Anita Wlodarczyk — the world-recordholder and two-time defending Olympic champ, erased that with a toss of 76.01 (249-4) to take charge.

Wlodarczyk solidified her bid for a third Olympic gold when she released a throw of 78.48 (257-6) on her third try of the night. That effort easily held up as the winning mark.

Poland’s Malwina Kopron climbed into second place with a season-best throw of 75.49 (247-8) but Wang reclaimed the silver-medal position with an effort of 77.03 (252-8) in the final round.

Rogers, undefeated as a collegiate thrower since the start of the 2019 season, could not improve upon her second-round throw. She had fouls on four of her six attempts and she managed just 71.14 (233-5) on her legal fifth-round attempt.

France’s Alexandra Tavernier climbed past her into fourth place with a final-round throw of 71.41 (244-1).

Still, it was an important career stepping stone for Rogers, who was the youngest of 11 athletes in the hammer throw final and plans to return to Cal for a final season next spring. She threw 75.52 meters (247-9) this spring to defend her NCAA crown and set a collegiate record.

That mark placed Rogers at No. 5 in the world entering the Olympics.

Cal throws coach Mo Saatara at the Olympics.

Rogers outperformed three American athletes who expected to challenge for spots on the medal podium.

Former Arizona State star Deanna Price, who entered the Olympics with a world-leading throw of ??.??, barely made the cut for the final eight and wound up a disappointing eighth place (73.09/239-9).

Brooke Andersen and Gwen Berry, who also resided among the top-5 worldwide entering the Tokyo Games, could not finish among the top-8 throwers who were given three final attempts on Tuesday, They finished 10th and 11th.

