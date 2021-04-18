Cal's Camryn Rogers Unleashes Olympic Standard in the Hammer Throw

Her throw of 73.09 meters makes her the No. 4 performer in NCAA history

Cal’s Camryn Rogers achieved a major milestone Saturday when she delivered a mark of 239 feet, 9 inches at the West Coast Classic in Eugene, Oregon, to secure the Tokyo Olympics standard.

Rogers, the reigning 2019 NCAA champion, needed a throw of 72.50 meters sometime this spring to clear the standard, and she unleashed a toss of 73.09 on her first attempt of the afternoon at historic Hayward Field on the Oregon campus.

The 21-year-old from Richmond, B.C., must make the Canadian Olympic roster, but by reaching the Olympic standard she is cleared to compete in Tokyo.

“Honestly, it was shock. I was so excited but I was so surprised because from the view of the (throwing) circle and from my throw, I didn’t think it was going to hit that mark,” Rogers says in the video above.

“They announced it was 73 meters and we all just kind of stood there for a moment, frozen, and then we started cheering.”

Here’s what her mark also achieved:

— It made Rogers the No. 4 performer all-time in NCAA history. Only three college athletes have thrown farther, topped by Arizona State’s Maggie Ewen, who set the record of 244-8 while capturing the 2017 NCAA title. Rogers now trails Ewen by just 4 feet, 11 inches, and is just 1 inch behind No. 3 DeAnna Price, who went on to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

— She moved to No. 7 on the 2021 world leaders list.

— It broke her own school record that she has eclipsed countless times over the past three years. Rogers has thrown 21 feet farther than any other Cal woman.

Asked about possibly breaking the NCAA record, Rogers said, “It’s definitely feeling like it’s there. It is there and it’s exciting to know there are still more marks to chase. Keeping your eyes on a goal is one of the most important parts of throwing.”

Cal’s next competition is the Big Meet against Stanford on May 1 in Berkeley. Then Rogers will prepare for the Pac-12 Championships, May 14-15-16 in Los Angeles, the NCAA West Regionals, May 27-28-29 at College Station, Texas, and the NCAA Championships, June 9-12 back at Eugene, Oregon.

The Canadian Olympic Trials are set for June 24-27 at Montreal. The hammer throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics is set for Aug. 1 and 3.

Cover photo of Camryn Rogers by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo