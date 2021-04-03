Cal's Camryn Rogers Logs No. 8 Hammer Throw in the World in Season Debut

Camryn Rogers hadn’t thrown the hammer in competition since winning the 2019 NCAA championship 22 months ago but the Cal senior showed no rust on Friday at the Stanford Invitational.

Rogers threw a lifetime best 235 feet, 4 inches (71.73 meters), placing her eighth on the 2021 world outdoor list. Her throw bettered her personal best of 234-7 at the 2019 NCAA meet and was the best by a collegiate thrower this season by more than 10 feet.

A native of Richmond, B.C., Rogers broke her own school record and has the top mark in 2021 by a Canadian thrower. She is the reigning NCAA champ after the 2020 meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm happy with the new PR today and it feels great to finally get a chance to be back out there competing," Rogers said. "I'm even more excited to build off of it over the course of the season and continue working on getting better.”

Camryn Rogers

Rogers’ first throw wound up as the winner in a competition where she beat Alyssa Wilson of UCLA -- third third-place finisher at the 2019 NCAA meet -- by more than 17 feet. Cal sophomore Anna Purchase was third at 207-3.

Although she improved her personal best, Rogers remains at No. 8 on all-time collegiate list, just behind No. 7 Amanda Bingson who threw 235-6 for UNLV in 2012.

The collegiate record is 244-8, set in 2017 by Arizona State’s Maggie Ewen, who also owns the second- and third-best marks by a college thrower and six of the top eight.

One of Rogers’ primary goals this season is to achieve the Olympic qualifying standard of 237-10 (72.50 meters).

The Canadian Olympic trials begin June 24 in Montreal, just 12 days after the four-day NCAA meet concludes at Eugene, Ore. Track and field competition at the Tokyo Olympics begins on July 30.

Rogers’ next competition is expected to be a week from Saturday when the Bears host USC in a dual meet.

Cover photo of Camryn Rogers courtesy of Cal Athletics

