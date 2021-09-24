Collin Morikawa Helps Americans Build 3-1 Lead over Europe at the Ryder Cup

Collin Morikawa helped the Americans jump out to a 3-1 lead at the Ryder Cup after Friday morning’s foursomes competition.

Morikawa teamed with Dustin Johnson to score a 3 and 2 victory over the European duo of England’s Paul Casey and Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

It was a great start for the home team competing at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin, after the Europeans prevailed in four of the previous five Ryder Cups.

And it was an encouraging Ryder Cup debut for Morikawa, the 24-year-old Cal grad, who had not played well in recent months after pulling a muscle in his lower back at the Tokyo Olympics.

Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson walk toward the second tee. Photo by Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Morikawa was not playing in any of the four afternoon four-ball matches.

Morikawa helped the Americans No. 2 team clinch the win on the par-5 16th hole. After Johnson’s tee shot, Morikawa hit a 3-wood 231 yards onto the green and Johnson got it close from 30 feet, allowing Morikawa to convert the birdie putt

"Everyone knows he's a really good iron player, and if I'm driving it well and in the fairway, we're going to be a pretty tough team," Johnson said.

Morikawa said it was a huge help having a golfer with Johnson's experience by his side.

“Dustin has been one of the best players in the world for a long time,” he said, “and to have someone like that, to have my first match in the Ryder Cup, I trust him a lot and it felt very comfortable. Thankfully I've been able to build a friendship with him and it's very easygoing. We are out there playing like another day trying to win and make as many points and birdies out there, and we just found a little groove.”

Johnson said Morikawa is no rookie. “Even though it's his first Ryder Cup, obviously he doesn't play like (it),” Johnson said.

Morikawa and Johnson won holes No. 1, 6, 7, 11 and 12 before capturing No 16 to clinch with a three-stroke lead and only two to play. Casey and Hovland won the third, fourth and 13th holes and the teams halved the others.

On No. 10, Morikawa hit an impressive "flop shot" from well below the green into position for Johnson to convert a par putt, allowing the Americans to preserve their lead.

Earlier, he showed why he was assigned tee shots on the par-3 holes. His 214-yard drive on the par-3 seventh to within 22 feet helped the Americans complete a rally from a 1-point deficit to a 1-point lead over a span of two holes.

Morikawa, the winner of two majors already including the British Open this summer, is playing in his first Ryder Cup. He landed one of six automatic spots on the American roster by virtue of his No. 3 world ranking.

Collin Morikawa tees off while partner Dustin Johnson looks on. Photo by Kyle Terada, USA Today

But he had struggled in the weeks after the Olympics and finished 26th out of 30 golfers at the season-ending Tour Championship. Morikawa said for several weeks that his back was feeling better but that he had fouled up his swing while compensating.

After a few weeks off leading to this event, Morikawa expressed confidence that his game was right again. Friday was good evidence of that.

The Americans actually lost the No. 1 matchup as the European duo of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia posted a 3 and 1 win over Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger beat the European team of Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick 2-1 and Americans Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele scored a dominant 5 and 3 win over Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy to close the morning session.

Friday afternoon's four-ball pairings and tee times (PT):

Dustin Johnson/Xander Schauffele vs. Paul Casey/Bernd Wiesberger 10:10 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau/Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton 10:26 a.m.

Tony Finau/Harris English vs. Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry 10:42 a.m.

Justin Thomas/Patrick Cantlay vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Viktor Hovland 10:58 a.m.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Kyle Terada, USA Today

