Collin Morikawa is where he wants to be — within striking distance of the biggest victory of his brief professional golf career.

The 23-year-old former Cal star had five birdies on the back nine Saturday to overcome a tough start and heads into Sunday’s final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge tied for second place, just one stroke behind leader Xander Schauffele.

Morikawa shot a 67 for the second consecutive day after opening play at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, with a 64 in Thursday’s first round.

Morikawa shares second place with Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland and Branden Grace, all at 12-under par with scores of 198.

Schauffele, who tied for second at the 2019 Masters, shot a 65 after assembling six birdies on Saturday and is at 13-under.

Morikawa opened the third round with a birdie, but had bogeys on the third and fourth holes. He made up for it on the back nine where he sandwiched birdies on the 10th, 11th, 13th, 16th and 17th holes around a bogey on the par-4 14th.

He missed a lengthy birdie putt on the 18th that could have pulled him into a share of the lead.

One year after turning pro, Morikawa is chasing his second tour victory. He claimed the Barracuda Championship in Reno last July, where his winner’s check was for $630,000.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is on a different level with a $7.5 million total prize purse, including $1.35 million set to go to the winner.

Spieth, owner of 11 PGA tour victories, had four birdies on the front nine and held the lead by himself for a while, but shot one-over on the the final nine holes and wound up with a 68. Thomas, ranked fourth in the world, played bogey-free golf in the third round, collecting four birdies for a 66.

Second-round leader Harold Varner III birdied the first hole Saturday when played one-over the rest of the day to finish at 70, and is tied for seventh place at 11 under.

Byeong-Hun An, another former Cal golfer, shot a 69 and is tied for 48th place at three-under.

