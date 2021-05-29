Collin Morikawa Labors Through a Rough Saturday with Five Bogeys

Collin Morikawa suffered through a rare sloppy round of golf on Saturday, sliding from a tie for 11th place to a share of 27th at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country County Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ranked No. 5 in the world, the 24-year-old Cal grad included five bogeys in his third-round score of two-over par 72 and is at three under par, well off the pace set by Jordan Spieth.

At 15-under, Spieth has a one-stroke edge on second-place Jason Kokrak. Sergio Garcia is in third place at 10 under.

Byeong Hun-An, the 29-year-old one-time Golden Bear, shot an even-par 70 on Saturday and remains two under for the tournament and tied with 11 others for 34th place.

Scores across the board were higher on Saturday, and Morikawa was not immune to that trend.

He had just three bogeys over 36 holes through two rounds but hit a rough patch at the start Saturday. He made bogey on Nos. 1, 3 and 5 before seemingly turning things around with birdies on 6, 8 and 9.

Still even for the day at the turn, Morikawa parred the first five holes on the back nine before posting bogeys on 15 and 16 to drop from a tie for 16th to 28th.

A year ago, Morikawa finished second at the Charles Schwab Challenge, losing in a first-hole playoff to Daniel Berger.

Owner of five top-10 finishes on the tour this season, including a tie for eighth a week ago at the PGA Championship, Morikawa is three strokes back of a traffic jam of eight golfers tied for ninth place.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Erich Schlegel, USA Today

