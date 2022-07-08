Skip to main content

Cal Golf: Max Homa Advances, Collin Morikawa Misses the Cut at the Scottish Open

Next up for Morikawa: Defending His Title at The Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews

Max Homa settled down over the back nine on and made it to the weekend but fellow Cal alum Collin Morikawa failed to make the cut Friday at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In windy conditions, Homa shot a 1-over 71 for the second straight day at The Renaissance Club at North Berwick, Scotland to stay above the cut line. He is tied for 38th place at 2 over, nine strokes back of leader Cameron Tringale.

The 29-year-old overcame bogeys on his first two holes of the day and made par on the final six holes to advance.

The world’s No. 4 player, Morikawa shot a 4-over 74 in a round that began with three birdies over his first six holes but also included a double-bogey 6 on the par-4 fourth hole and four bogeys on the back nine.

Morikawa, 25, who was coming off a fifth-place finish last month at the U.S. Open, has missed the cut in two of his past three events. Next week he will defend his championship in The 150th Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Morikawa wasn’t the only prominent player sidelined Friday. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, whose four victories this season include the Masters, shot a 73 and missed the cut after finishing two days at plus-5.

It was worse still for No 5 Justin Thomas, a 15-time winner on the PGA tour, who shot a 77 on Friday that included eight bogeys and a double-bogey. He exited after carding 10 over for two days.

Tringale, who shot a bogey-free 61 in the opening round, came back down to earth on Friday. Searching for his first win as a professional, the 34-year-old American made birdies on two of his first three holes before a six-hole stretch where posted five bogeys.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The effect of wind was felt everywhere Friday, even on the greens, Tringale said.

"It's so tough to judge how much the wind is going to hurt, and then you get a putt that's where the wind is going sideways," Tringale said. "It might be a ball, two, a cup, even as close as 7, 8 feet. It's really tricky."

But he finished the round at 72 and has a three-stroke lead over Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland, who share second-place at 4 under.

Xander Schauffele had the day’s best round, assembling a 5-under 65 after making five birdies and an eagle. He’s a at 3 under and part of a four-way crowd tied for fourth.

Jordan Smith, a 29-year-old from Bath, England, also had a pretty good day. His used a 6 iron to ace the par-3 17th hole, earning himself and caddie Sam Matton each free cars. Smith, who began the day with three bogeys over his first four holes, finished the round at 69 and is tied for fourth in the group with Schauffele.

“We've been chatting about it during the week, saying that pin over there could be a good chance for a hole in one,” Smith said of his conversations with Matton. “The wind was howling off the right. Anything right of the pin would catch the slope and lucky enough that it did. Even though we couldn't see it, the crowd went nuts.”

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Aaron Doster, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Cameron Jordan Kirby Lee 2
Football

Cameron Jordan Ranked Among Top 10 Edge Rushers in NFL

By Jake Curtis53 minutes ago
Dabo
Football

What a Merger of the Pac-12 and ACC Might Look Like

By Jake Curtis5 hours ago
Max Homa
Other Sports

Cal Grads Collin Morikawa and Max Homa Tied at 10 Strokes Back in Scotland

By Jeff Faraudo23 hours ago
Collin Morikawa
Football

A Week Out From Defending His British Title, Collin Morikawa Is Where He Wants To Be

By Jeff FaraudoJul 6, 2022
Tyson Alualu Charles LeClaire 2
Football

Tyson Alualu Is Part of Steelers’ No. 1-ranked Defensive Front

By Jake CurtisJul 6, 2022
Justin Wilcox
Football

Who Will Be Cal's Football Playmates in 2024? We Rate the Possibilities

By Jeff FaraudoJul 6, 2022
Cal North Carolina Kelley L Cox
Football

What Would a Pac-12/Big 12/ACC Super-Merger Look Like?

By Jake CurtisJul 6, 2022
TCU Cal jerome Miron
Football

How a Pac-12/Big 12 Merger Might Look

By Jake CurtisJul 5, 2022