Collin Morikawa Winds Up in a Tie for 7th at the PGA Tour's First Event in 2021

Morikawa fades from third place after shooting even-par 73 in the final round

After three days of dominating the Plantation Course at Kapalua, HI, Collin Morikawa came back down to earth on Sunday and faded to a tie for seventh place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The 23-year-old Cal grad shot an even-par 73 in the final four to win up at 20 under for four rounds. Morikawa shot 69-65-65 the first three days, carding 22 birdies and just two bogeys.

On Sunday, he had three birdies and three bogeys and was unable to keep pace on a course where low scores were the norm.

Morikawa was just one stroke off the pace and alone in third place after three rounds. In the final round, he was the only golfer among the top 27 finishers who failed to shoot under par.

He finished tied with Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, each of them earning $199,333.

Harris English won the first tournament on the 2021 PGA calendar in a playoff, beating Joaquin Niemann in a one-hole playoff. Harris had a chance to win on the 72nd hole before missing a 10-foot eagle putt.

That left the two tied at minus-25, with Niemann forcing the playoff by shooting a nine-under 64 in the final round.

Harris won on the PGA tour for the first time in seven years when he holed out a 6-foot birdie. He took home a first-place check for $1,340,000.

Harris would normally not have been invited to this event, which is reserved for players who won PGA events the previous year. An exception was made this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing an exemption for any player who reached the Tour Championship.

Defending champion Justin Thomas shot a final-round 66 and wound up third at minus-24. Ryan Palmer, who shared the third-round lead with English, nabbed fourth place.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo