Collin Morikawa Just 1 Off the Lead at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Collin Morikawa shot an eight-under 65 for the second straight day and is one stroke off the lead entering Sunday’s final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, HI.

The 23-year-old Cal grad is in third place at 20 under par, one stroke behind co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Harris English in the first event of the 2021 PGA schedule.

Morikawa, coming off a “sophomore” professional season during which he won the PGA Championship, has carded rounds of 69, 65 and 65 on the par-73 course.

Morikawa’s third round was virtually flawless, with eight birdies and no bogeys. Through 54 holes, he has 22 birdies and just two bogeys.

On Sunday, Morikawa will pursue his fourth title on the PGA tour.

Palmer moved into a share of the lead after firing a 64 on Saturday. English, alone at the top of the leaderboard through play Friday, shot a 66 in the third round.

Daniel Berger is alone in fourth place at minus-18, three strokes off the pace. Defending champion Justin Thomas is tied for fifth at 17 under.

Thomas later apologized for using a homophobic slur during Saturday’s third round.

Thomas was picked up by a television microphone using the slur after he missed a 7-foot par putt on the fourth hole.

"There’s just no excuse," Thomas told Golf Channel afterward. "I’m an adult. I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But Unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.

“Like I said, it’s in excusable. I’m speechless. It’s bad. There’s no other way to put it. I need to do better. I need to be better. It’s definitely a learning experience. I deeply apologize to anyone and everybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”

