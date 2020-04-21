CalSportsReport
COVID-19: When Does This Nightmare End? Latest Casualty is the National Spelling Bee

Jeff Faraudo

The Scripps Nashunul Speling Bea is the latest casualty of COVID-19.

The announcement came today that the event has been canceled, and that’s a shame because single-minded kids spent countless hours prepping for what is always a tense and entertaining competition.

The event, which was scheduled to be held May 20-22, will be axed for the first time since 1945, when World War II shelved the competition for three straight years.

“I’m totally shattered and devastated,” 14-year-old Navneeth Murali of Edison, New Jersey, who would have been among the favorites at this year’s bee, told the Associated Press. “Spelling has basically been my life for so many years. ... I put all my effort into the chance of winning Scripps, and this morning I found out it was all gone.”

In its place, I offer you a spelling quiz that will test your Cal knowledge. Good luck!

1. What is the name of the 304-foot tower on the UC Berkeley campus:

a) Campinile b) Campanile c) Campanelli

2. The Bears’ football coach in 1996:

a) Steve Marinucci b) Steve Marioochi c) Steve Mariucci

3. Cal’s one-and-done basketball star of 1995-96:

a) Sharif Abdur-Rahim b) Kareem Abdul-Rahim c) Shareef Abdur-Rahim

4. Cal’s wide receiver from the early 1990s:

a) Ihaawnee Uwayzukay b) Iheanyi Uwaezuoke c) Uheanyi Uwayzuoke

5. Star quarterback for the Bears’ Citrus Bowl-winning team:

a) Mike Pawlawski b) Mike Pulaski c) Johnny Unitas

Cal's 2019 All-America center.
Cal's 2019 All-America basketball star.Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

6. 2019 All-America women's basketball star:

a) Christine Anigwe b) Kristine Anigwe c) Kristine Enigwe

7. Green Bay Packers star who spent two seasons in Berkeley:

a) Aaron Rodgers b) Rodgers and Hammstein c) Buck Rodgers

8. Defensive tackle selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft:

a) Tyson Alou b) Tyson Alualu c) Tyson Alualualu

9. Notre Dame transfer who played for Lou Campanelli (or Campanile):

a) Matt Beezert b) Matt Beeuwsaert c) Mack Boozert

10. Current women’s swim star:

a) Abbie Weizteil b) Abbey Weizteil c) AB Whitestell

OK, be honest . . . how many did you get right?

Hey, No. 7 was a gimme.

But if you tell me you got No. 4 right, I’m guessing your his Mom!

Anyway, hang in there and stay safe.

Comments

Other Sports

