Max Homa (Almost) Had Great First Round at St. Jude Golf Classic

Former Cal golfer Max Homa had an outstanding round Thursday on the first day of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., the first leg of the FedEx playoffs.

However, a double bogey took some of the luster on his shiny opening round. Homa still recorded a first-round score of 4-under-par 66, which as of midday Pacific time, put him four strokes behind the co-leaders at the time, Si Woo Kim and J.J. Spaun, who fired 8-under rounds of 62. Kim finished the back nine at 7-under-par 28, the lowest back nine ever recorded at TPC Southwind.

The other former Golden Bears golfer in the field, Collin Morikawa, was at 1-over-par after six holes at the time this story was posted. He birdied the first and fourth holes hole, but bogeyed the second, third and fifth holes before getting his first par of the day on No. 6.

---The story will be updated when everyone has completed the first round---

As mentioned, this is the first of three playoff tournaments to determine the 2022 winner of the FedEx Cup. The winner of the St. Jude event takes home $2.7 million, but the winner of the FedEx Cup will earn $18 million.

Here is how ESPN explains the playoff to win the FedEx Cup

The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup points standings qualified for the first playoff event, this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. The field will be trimmed to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. The top 70 on the points list after the final round at TPC Southwind will advance to the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will be played next week at the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The player who wins the FedEx St. Jude Championship will earn 2,000 points, which provides an opportunity for players far back in the standings to advance. The BMW Championship is a no-cut event, and the top 30 in the points standings after that tournament will advance to the no-cut Tour Championship, which is scheduled for Aug. 25-28 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Although eighth-ranked Morikawa is above No. 22 Homa in the World Golf Rankings, Homa is higher in the FedEx Cup standings. Homa entered the week 13th in the FedEx Cup standings, while Morikawa ranked 23rd.

And Homa looked like he might move up for most of Thursday's round.

He started his round on the 10th hole, and had birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 16 to get to 3-under par. But he recorded a double bogey on No. 18 to slip back to 1-under at the turn.

He then birdied Nos. 3, 5 and 8 to finish at 4-under.

Homa's birdie on the 16th hole (his eighth hole of the day) was particularly impressive, as seen here.

Homa's round was not without some oddities, as evidenced by this drive, which ended up at an odd location. We say, "Play it where it lies."

This week's tournament is not just about golf, as the two former Cal golfers demonstrated.

Morikawa and Homa both spent time with children at St. Jude's this week, as you can see here:

.

.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Christine Tannous, The Commercial Appeal, USA TODAY NETWORK

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport