Cal at the Olympics: Abbey Weitzeil Gets Silver, Tom Shields Gets Gold

Former Cal swimmer Tom Shields captured a gold medal without getting wet, and Abbey Weitzeil, swimming less than an hour after competing in the 50 freestyle final, came up a fraction of a second short of gold in her relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday night (Sunday in Japan).

Shields did not swim in the men's 4x100 medley relay finals, which the United States won in world-record time. But he did swim for the U.S. in a qualifying heat in that event, and those who swim in qualifying heats earn the same medal that his country earns in the final. He did not get to stand on the podium, however.

A few minutes earlier, Weitzeil swam the freestyle anchor leg for the U.S. in the women's 4x100 medley relay. She left her starting block nearly dead even with Australia's Cate Campbell and swam shoulder to shoulder with her the entire way.

Ultimately Weitzeil came in second, 0.13 of second behind Campbell and the Australian team.

The United States captured the silver medal in a time of 3:51.73, which was 0.87 of a second ahead of Canada, which earned the bronze.

Exhausted Abbey Weitzeil is helped out of the pool after the medley relay final. Photo by Rob Schumacher, USA Today

In the 50 freestyle final, Weitzeil had an excellent start, but she could not hang on in the outstanding field, finishing eighth in the eight-swimmer race.

Her time of 24.41 seconds was just 0.60 of a second slower than the winner, Emma McKeon of Australia, who was timed in an Olympic-record 23.81. Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden was second, 0.26 of second behind the winner, and Pernille Blume took the bronze.

Camryn Rogers qualifies for hammer final

Camryn Rogers, who was the 2021 NCAA women's hammer-throw champion as a Cal athlete, easily qualified for the hammer finals.

Rogers, who represents Canada in the Olympics, surpassed the distance needed to qualify for the final on her first throw. Athletes needed to throw at least 73.50 meters in the preliminary round to automatically qualify for the final, and Rogers had a throw of 73.97 meters (242 feet, 8 inches) on her first attempt.

Competitors get three throws to qualify in the preliminaries, but since Rogers qualified on her first throw she did not throw again.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 a.m. Pacific time (7:30 a.m. Eastern time).

Rogers will to improve on her qualifying throw to medal, and she is capable of doing so. Rogers broke the collegiate record this spring while defending her NCAA title, and her mark of 75.52 meters (247 feet, 9 inches) is the best by a Canadian since 2014, when Sultana Frizell set the national record of 75.73 (248-5).

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland, who captured the gold medal in the women's hammer throw in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, had the longest throw in the preliminary round at 76.99 meters (252 feet, 7 inches)

Morikawa moving up in golf

As of 7:30 p.m. Pacific time Saturday, former Cal standout Collin Morikawa had completed five holes of the final men's golf round. He was 3 under par for the day at that point and 10-under for the tournament, leaving him five strokes behind leader Xander Schauffele, who had completed just one hole of the fourth round by then.

