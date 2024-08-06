The Comeback Continues at the Paris Olympics for Cal Alum Georgia Bell
Cal alum Georgia Bell took another big step in her remarkable comeback by easily advancing through the first-round heats and into the semifinals of the 1,500-meter run at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
Six of history’s 13 fastest women in the 1,500 were chasing the top six qualifying spots in three heats, and Bell showed she belonged.
The 30-year-old from Great Britain finished second in the second heat at Paris to move to Thursday’s semifinals.
A 2016 graduate of Cal, Bell stepped away from the sport after dealing with injury. But she returned a couple years later and this season has run 22 seconds faster than her collegiate best.
Her personal-best time of 3:56.54 was just fifth among entries in her heat, but Bell ran with the leaders from the start and was never in jeopardy of failing to advance.
Times didn’t matter in this setting, but Bell crossed the finish line in 4:00.29 seconds, behind only 22-year-old Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia, who ranks No. 12 on the all-time and ran 3:59.73.
“If anyone can take anything from my unconventional route it is that you can get back to something you love, it is never too late,” Bell told Athletics Weekly. “When I quit all those years ago, it was unfinished business.
“I was born in Paris so it feels like it’s meant to be, it’s a full circle moment. It’s so random that I was born there 30 years ago, it’s so random that I got back into track and it’s so random that I’ve made it to the Olympics.
“I moved back to the UK when I was two years old so I don’t remember living in Paris. I am very much British but my passport does say I’m born in Paris. It’s cool but it’d be cooler if I spoke French.”
American Nikki Hiltz finished third in the race at 4:00.42 and two-time defending Olympic champion and world-recordholder Faith Kipyegon crossed fourth in 4:00.72. Kipyegon won a silver medal in the 5,000 the night before but also came away with a yellow caution card she will carry for the rest of the Olympics after a controversial exchange with Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.
Tsegay — the third-fastest woman in history n the 1,500 — returned Tuesday to win the first heat in a brisk opening-round time of 3:58.84. Britain’s Laura Muir, who is No. 13 all-time, finished second at 3:58.91.
Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir won a slower third heat in 4:02.67 with Australia’s Jessica Hull, who is No. 5 all-time, was second in 4:02.70. Sidelined in the third heat was 18-year-old Birke Haylom of Ethiopia, who is No. 11 on the all-time list, but faded to 11th after running at the front early n the race.
Women’s water polo
Netherlands 11, Italy 8: Cal grad Kitty Lynn Joustra scored once and the Netherlands posted five fourth-quarter goals to pull away from Italy in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals.
A second-time Olympian, Joustra was a three-time All-American for the Bears.
Seven different women scored for Netherlands, which improved to 4-1 in Paris and advances to the Thursday semifinals.
The Dutch women were eliminated by Hungary in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Spain 18, Canada 8: The Canadians, with Cal alums Emma Wright and Kindred Paul, were sent home after a loss in the quarterfinals to unbeaten Spain.
Wright, 27, who played at Cal from 2017-19, scored once for Canada. Paul, a 28-year-old defender, graduated from Cal in 2018. Canada finished its run at Paris with a 1-4 record.
Spain, now 5-0, led 10-4 at halftime and stretched its advantage to 13-4 by the end of the third period.