Three former Cal Golfers In the Hunt After Two Rounds at the Wells Fargo
Three former Cal golfers are among the 13 at the halfway point of the $20 million Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, NC.
All three will need to play some high-level golf to make up ground on second-round leader Xander Schauffele.
Collin Morikawa dropped from a tie for second place to sole ownership of sixth after Friday’s second round.
The 27-year-old, who trailed Schauffele by three strokes after Thursday’s first round, shot a one-under 70 and is six off the pace at minus-5 entering Saturday’s third round.
Byeong Hun An, who spent a year at Cal, is part of a six-way tie for seventh place at four under par, and former Golden Bears star Max Homa is part of a seven-way traffic jam in 13th place at minus-3.
Schauffele, the world’s No. 4 player, had five birdies and a single bogey to shoot a 4-under 67 on the heels of Thursday’s 64. He is 11 under.
Four strokes back, tied for second, are Rory McIlroy and Justin Day at minus-7. Taylor Moore and Sungjae Im share fourth place and six under.
Morikawa and An could easily be sitting better, but both left the course after bogeys on their final hole of the day.
The world’s 13th-ranked player, Morikawa bogeyed No. 5 before carding birdies on seventh, 10th and 14th holes that had him tied for fourth late in the day. But he bogeyed his final hole for the second day in a row and dropped to sixth.
An, 32, began Friday on the back nine and posted birdies on four of the first six holes, making the turn after a 32. He came back to earth with two birdies and three bogeys — including one on the 18th.
Homa, 33 and ranked 10th in the world, mixed five birdies with four bogeys to wind up with a 70, leaving him in a tie with the likes of Justin Thomas and Sepp Straka. A winner at Quail Hollow in 2019 and ’22, Homa finds himself eight strokes back of Schauffele.