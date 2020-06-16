Angus Dawson arrived at Berkeley from Australia last fall with impressive credentials but no sense of entitlement.

Although he was part of the Aussie boat that won a gold medal in the coxed four competition at the under-23 world rowing championships, Dawson understood he would not be handed a spot.

“It was all quite a new experience,” said Dawson, whose approach was “just putting in the hardest work you can to compare with everyone else. In the end I saw the payoff.”

Coach Scott Frandsen said Dawson’s work ethic led directly to him landing a spot in the Bears’ varsity eight boat as a freshman.

"Angus quickly worked his way into the top group and showed everyone that you can have a noticeable impact right away," coach Frandsen said on CalBears.com. "There isn't anything loud about Angus but it is very easy to see that he knows who he wants to be and what he wants to do.”

The rowing season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dawson is clear about what he and his teammates want to achieve in the spring of 2021.

“I thought going into (last) season we were at a really good place. I thought maybe this might be a serious time to have a shot at it,” he recalled. “So building off of there and taking some experiences from last year and giving that to the new guys. . . . I don’t want to talk too early, but maybe even a shot at the title.”

Dawson knows that’s not only possible but it’s the expectation at Cal, which has won 17 varsity eight titles at the IRA collegiate national championships, including seven since 1999.

Frandsen was part of three of those championship teams (2000-02) and an athlete under former coach Stephen Gladstone, and Dawson quickly figured out during the recruiting process that between academics and crew Berkeley had lots to offer him.

“You see all that and you realize you’re in good hands,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to look past.”

*** In the video below Dawson talks about his hometown of Dingabledinga, a tiny community located about an hour south of Adelaide, capital of the state of South Australia.

.

We complete our two-part series with nine more athletes who delivered impressive debut performances for Cal as freshmen in 2019-20:

Nevaeh DeSouza Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

— NEVAEH DeSOUZA, women’s gymnastics: A native of Fairfield in the Bay Area, DeSouza had a splendid first season, going 40-for-40, hitting her routines in her four events as an all-around competitor in the Bears’ 10 meets. She was voted the team’s Gymnast of the Year and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. DeSouza scored career-bests of 9.90 on the beam, 9.85 in the floor exercise, 9.875 in vault and 9.90 on bars. She was an All-Pac-12 first-team all-around selection in a season that ended before the conference meet.

.

Haley Giavara Photo courtesy of Jon Mulvey, USTA SoCal

— HALEY GIAVARA, women’s tennis: Giavara earned ITA All-America honors in her rookie collegiate season, compiling a record of 19-7 in singles play, including seven victories over players who were nationally ranked at the end of the shortened season, highlighted by a win over No. 3 Alexa Graham of North Carolina. The San Diego native also was 13-7 in doubles action.

.

Valentina Ivanov Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

— VALENTINA IVANOV, women’s tennis: Playing in the No. 3 singles position, the native of Sydney, Australia, compiled a record of 16-7 before the season was halted. Ivanov, a Federation Cup player for Australia, was 12-4 in tournament play and 2-0 against Pac-12 competition, with wins vs. UCLA and USC. Ivanov was No. 34 nationally in the latest Oracle ITA collegiate rankings. She also played doubles with teammate Haley Giavara.

.

Jason Louser Photo by Catharyn Hayne, KLC fotos

— JASON LOUSER, men’s swimming: A versatile swimmer from Shoreham, New York, Lousser earned All-America honors in the 200- and 400-yard individual medley events based on qualifying for the NCAA meet that was canceled. Louser was ranked among Cal’s top-10 in seven individual events this season and finished second in the 400 IM at the Pac-12 Championships

.

Jane Onners Photo by Robert Edwards, KLC fotos

— JANE ONNERS, field hockey: A backfielder from San Diego, Onners emerged as a strong presence on defense for the Bears, showing ability beyond her years. Cal plays in the America East Conference because only three West Coast schools sponsor the sport, and Onners was named to the league’s All-Rookie team, along with teammate Megan Conners.

.

Nikos Papanikolaou Photo by Catharyn Hayne, KLC fotos

— NIKOS PAPANIKOLAOU, men’s water polo: A center from Athens, Greece, Papanikolaou was the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Newcomer of the Year and a first-team All-MPSF selection, the only freshman named to either the first or second team. The former Junior World tournament MVP was fourth in the MPSF in goals (51) and seventh in points (61), had a streak of nine straight games with multiple goals, and delivered two goals and three assists in Cal’s upset of top-seeded USC in the MPSF semifinals.

.

Kyle Shuttle Photo by Robert Edwards, KLC fotos

— KYLE SHUTTLE, men’s gymnastics: Shuttle was the Bears’ only freshman to compete at a meet in the all-around, recording a season-best score of 74.650 to rank third-best on the team. His mark of 14.550 in vault is No. 2 on Cal’s all-time list since the scoring system was changed three years ago. A versatile athlete, the Half Moon Bay High School graduate also surfs and is a former competitive skier.

.

Ayla Spitz Photo by Catharyn Hayne, KLC fotos

— AYLA SPITZ, women’s swimming: The native of Newport Beach with a famous swimming name (she is no relation to Olympic legend Mark Spitz) ranked among the Bears’ top-5 in six events — the 50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 free, 1,000 free, 100 back and 200 individual medley. Because she achieved NCAA meet qualifying standards in four of those races, Spitz was awarded All-America honors even though the national championship meet was canceled.

.

Ruby Swadling Photo by Catharyn Hayne, KLC fotos

— RUBY SWADLING, women’s water polo: Swadling picked up honorable mention All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors and a spot on the MPSF All-Newcomer team. The native of Sydney, Australia, was 10th in the conference with 15 assists. She also had 12 goals and a team-best 18 steals. Swadling had three goals, two assists and two steals in an overtime victory vs. then-12th-ranked UC Davis.

*** Here is Part 1 of this series, with 10 more Cal athletes who gave encouraging performances as freshmen in 2019-20

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.