Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Struggle in U.S. Open First Round

Former Cal golfers Collin Morikawa and Max Homa probably will have some work to do Friday to avoid missing the cut at the U.S. Open after struggling in the opening round on Thursday.

Much of the field is still on the course at this time and a number have not even started their first round at the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego as of 3 p.m. Pacific time.

Morikawa finished the day with a 4-over-par 75, and Homa recorded a 5-over-par 76.

First-round play started about an hour and a half late because of morning fog, but the first day is over for Morikawa and Homa, both whom started their round on the 10th hole.

Morikawa, one of the favorites in the event, had an eagle in his round but still finished at 4-over. That put him eight strokes off the lead as of 3 p.m. Pacific time.

He had six bogeys as well as a double-bogey 6 on No. 5 (Morikawa’s 14th hole of the day).

Morikawa's scorecard:

The one bright spot on Morikawa's second round came when he eagled the 18th hole (Morikawa's ninth hole of the day):

The leader in the clubhouse at 3 p.m. was Russell Henley, who stood atop the leader board alone at that point after a round of 4-under-par 67.

The top 60 golfers and ties after two rounds will make the cut and play the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday.

Morikawa missed the cut in the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, NY, and that was the only time he missed the cut in the six majors he has played.

Challenging day for Collin Morikawa

Homa had a terrible start to his round, recording a triple bogey on his third hole and a double bogey on his fifth. That left him at 5-over after just five holes. He settled down and had just one bogey the rest of the way and added a birdie on his ninth hole (No. 18).

He finished the day with a 5-over-par 76.

Homa's scorecard:

Homa has missed the cut in the last five majors he entered. He finished tied for 64th in 2019 PGA Championship, the only major in which he made the cut.

Max Homa lines up a putt on the picturesque course

Among the other prominent players who finished first-round play by 3 p.m. Pacific time:

---Brooks Koepka, who played in the same threesome as Morikawa, shot a 2-under 69, leaving him two shots off the clubhouse leader with a lot golfers still on the course.

---PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson had a first-round score of 4-over 75.

---Xander Schauffele also shot 2-under 69 Thursday.

---Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy were among those who had not yet begun their round as of 3 p.m.

