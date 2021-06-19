Collin Morikawa Charges Into Contention in U.S. Open Second Round

Former Cal golfer matches the best round of the day to get within reach of co-leaders Richard Bland and Russell Henley

Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa was in danger of missing the cut after his disappointing first round, but he bounced back in a big way in Friday’s second round of the U.S. Open.

Morikawa matched three other golfers for the best round of the day with a 4-under-par 67, leaving him at even par for the tournament at the Torrey Pines South course in San Diego. He is tied for 14th place, five strokes behind co-leaders Richard Bland and Russell Henley, who are at 5-under, one stroke ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff.

Morikawa's scorecard:

Max Homa, the other Cal alumnus in the U.S. Open, was not as successful and missed the cut. He started well and was 3 under par after seven holes, but he had three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine to finish with a 2-over-par 73 for the round and 7-over the first two rounds.

Morikawa also started fast, but did not falter down the stretch. Things seemed dismal when Morikawa bogeyed the first hole Friday, leaving him at 5-over for the tournament. But he birdied five of the next eight holes, including four in a row from No. 6 through No. 9, to jump back into contention.

He parred every hole on the back nine to finish at 4-under for the day, the same as Bland, Bubba Watson and McKenzie Hughes for the day’s best round.

Watson is tied with pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm (see video atop this story) at 3-under for the tournament, two strokes off the lead. Rahm shot a 1-under-par 70 to be right in the hunt entering the weekend.

Watson talks about his round:



The cut line was 4-over.

Other prominent players:

---Brooks Koepka had five bogeys Friday and shot a 2-over-par 73, putting him at even par for the tournament, tied with Morikawa five strokes off the pace.

---Xander Schauffele is three strokes behind the leaders after an even-par round Friday left him at 2-under for the tournament.

---Rory McIlroy is at 1-over heading into Saturday after carding a 2-over-par 73 Friday

---Dustin Johnson shot a 2-over-par 73 in the second round, giving a two-day score of 2-over.

---Phil Mickelson is at 2-over for the tournament and tied for 32nd after firing a 2-under-par 69 on Friday. So he will be around for the weekend.

---Jordan Spieth apparently made the cut despite a disastrous first round. He shot a 2-under 69 Friday with left hm at 4-over after his round of 77 on Thursday.

---Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champ, fired a 2-under-par 69 on Friday and stands at even par for the two days, five shots off the lead.

---Viktor Hovland withdrew with an eye injury. He reportedly got sand in his eye during his warmup session Friday, according to Steve Sands of the Golf Channel. Hovland shot a 74 on Thursday at the South Course and then posted four bogeys in a five-hole stretch before making a double and withdrawing.

