He returned Sunday on his 24th birthday, then celebrated a day later with 3 hits.

Turns out, Andrew Vaughn is a fast healer.

One week after suffering a right hip pointer when he made a diving catch in a spring training game, Vaughn was back in the White Sox lineup on Sunday. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk on his 24th birthday.

A day later he was 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI, and he's batting .435 in the Cactus League.

More importantly, the former Cal star apparently will be ready to play Friday in the White Sox season opener against the Tigers.

“I mean, when it happened, I really didn’t think it was going to go this quick,” Vaughn told the Chicago Sun Times. “Two days after, I was walking. I feel good.”

White Sox manager Tony La Russa jokingly suggested Vaughn was exaggerating his injury.

“He’s moving around terrific,” he said. “I reprimanded him for that act he put on that had us worried it was much more serious. He smiled. I would have never guessed he would be playing today. Tough guy, strong guy.”

La Russa had originally expressed concern that Vaughn might not be ready for Opening Day.

Former White Sox star Paul Konerko, a retired six-time All-Star who lives in the Phoenix area, spoke to the team Sunday. He talked about what it takes to win in October and Vaughn said, “You could hear a pin drop.”

Konerko and Vaughn, who also resides in the area, had met before, and Konerko has been impressed with the second-year big leaguer.

“At such an early age, to already have the mannerisms of that seasoned hitter is what sticks out,” Konerko said.

“You see guys that have it, but he’s a young guy who doesn’t have a whole lot of reps under his belt that already has that professional-hitter vibe.”

Cover photo of Andrew Vaughn by Thomas Shea, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo