No timetable for his return to the White Sox lineup after suffering hip pointer.

Andrew Vaughn is not back on the field for the White Sox yet, but the former Cal star told reporters on Wednesday that the hip pointer he sustained on Sunday is feeling “tenfold better.”

Vaughn was taken off the field in a cart after feeling pain in his right hip when he stood up from making a diving catch in right-center field.

Team officials feared a serious injury but on Monday announced Vaughn’s injury was a hip pointer, which is a pelvic bruise.

By Wednesday morning, Vaughn was in the batting cage for a few swings at the White Sox’s spring training facility at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

“It’s tenfold better,” Vaughn told the Chicago Sun Times and reporters from other media outlets. “I was kind of shocked how quick I started to feel better. I thought I’d be on crutches for a week to two weeks. Second day I came in I threw the crutches in the training room and said ‘I’m good.’ ‘’

Vaughn declined to guess when he could be back on the field. Chicago opens the regular season a week from Friday in Detroit, and the original timetable for his return was one to two weeks.

“I’m just looking forward to tomorrow, seeing how I feel the next day,” he said. “(Opening Day) is the hope but you can’t rush things.

“It’s just a nasty bruise and you have to get rid of the pressure. It’s all on feel and I’m feeling really good right now.”

On Sunday, Vaughn wasn’t quite sure what he was dealing with after struggling to stay on his feet after making the diving grab.

“It’s kind of like the worst charley horse you’ve ever had,” Vaughn said. “It kind of sticks around, it’s kind of lingering but it’s going away.

“It was pretty scary. Dove and landed on my hip, thought it was fine, wiggled it around a little bit and took that first step and kind of gave out. My mind went to the worst thoughts but best case of the worst, a hip pointer and I’m up walking around. Feel pretty good now.”

Vaughn was enjoying a strong spring training, settling in as a potential regular in right field and batting .467 (7 for 15) with one home run.

Cover photo of Andrew Vaughn by Matt Marton, USA Today

