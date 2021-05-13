The Waiting is Over: Andrew Vaughn Delivers His First MLB Home Run

Sports Illustrated home
Cal Baseball: Andrew Vaughn Cracks First MLB Home Run for White Sox

For Golden Bears star blasts 436-footer off Twins' Starter J.A. Happ.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Cal star Andrew Vaughn has hit his first major league home run.

The 23-year-old White Sox rookie launched a 436-foot, two-run shot to center field off Minnesota Twins starter J.A. Happ as part of a five-run fourth inning that gave Chicago a 9-3 lead.

Through five innings, the Sox led 12-5.

Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 major league draft, homered in his 85th plate appearance of the season.

He has been hot lately, batting .300 (9-for-30) in his previous nine games with four doubles. But through his first 23 games, he had not gone deep.

That changed Wednesday night when Vaughn crushed an 84-mph, 1-1 pitch 10 rows beyond the fence in left-center.

“We felt it coming. There it is,” White Sox TV play-by-play man Jason Benetti said.

Vaughn hit just one home run during his days at Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa. But he hit 50 in three seasons at Cal, including 23 in 2018 when he won the Golden Spikes Award as college baseball’s best player.

Will update story

Cover photo of Andrew Vaughn scoring a run by Kamil Krzaczynsk, USA Today

Andrew Vaughn scores against the Twins
