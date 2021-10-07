Playoffs are the Next Chapter in Andrew Vaughn's Rookie Season

The final month of Andrew Vaughn’s rookie season with the Chicago White Sox was rough. A stint in the injured list and a batting slump that surrounded it.

But Vaughn, who made sizable contributions to the team’s drive to a second straight AL Central title, is concerned with just one thing: The postseason.

The White Sox open the best-of-five divisional series against the Astros in Houston on Thursday at 1 p.m. PT on FS1. Vaughn, the No. 3 draft pick out of Cal in 2019, is pinching himself.

“It was pretty unbelievable,” Vaughn told the Chicago Tribune. “It’s my rookie year and we got to pop bottles for a celebration for winning the division. Not many people get to do that. Just humbled and honored and so happy to be a part of this organization.

“I’m super excited for what the days ahead hold.”

Chicago is playing in the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history, and Vaughn is more than along for the ride.

Despite really just one season in the minor leagues — he spent the 2020 pandemic summer at an extended White Sox camp for the team’s top prospect — Vaughn made the MLB roster during spring training and proved himself to be a versatile player who lifted a roster beset with early-season injuries.

His final rookie season numbers: a .235 batting average, 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 56 runs and 48 RBI in 127 games. Around mid-season he was the White Sox’s No. 2 home run hitter.

Andrew Vaughn makes the play. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk, USA Today

A natural first baseman, he played just about everywhere on the field: 95 games in left field, 18 in right field, 15 at first base, six as DH, two at third base and, yes, one at second base.

In other words, manager Tony La Russa plugged him in everywhere but pitcher, catcher, shortstop and center field. And he made just four errors in 956 innings.

He pulled this off by figuring out what he needed to do as a big leaguer.

“I felt like I got up here (to the majors) quick, which I was very humbled about,” Vaughn said. “But there’s definitely a learning curve. You’ve got to learn the pitchers, learn how they’re going to pitch you, learn how to slow the game down even though it tries to speed up on you. Just show up every day and be a professional.

“That’s the No. 1 thing I’ve learned. You’ve got to be a pro and a pro every day.”

That’s much easier when things are going well. And for long stretches this season, it was smooth sailing for the 23-year-old.

Over 40 games from June 29 through Aug. 17, he batted .321 (44-for-137) with eight home runs, 23 RBI and a .547 slugging percentage.

But he struggled at the plate the rest of the regular season, hitting .122 (10-for-82) with just eight RBI over the final 24 games he played. Vaughn hasn’t homered since going deep against the A’s on Aug. 19.

During that stretch, Vaughn dealt, for the first time in his career, with lower back inflammation that put him on the injured list from Sept. 14-23. He saw action in just seven of the final 11 games, hitting 3-for-21.

He said his back feels great and he’s trying to find his rhythm at the plate again.

“Taking better at-bats, better swings,” Vaughn said. “You’ve just got to grind it out. Hopefully everybody on our squad is in tiptop shape come Oct. 7.”

Cover photo of Andrew Vaughn by Aaron Josefczyk, USA Today

