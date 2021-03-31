Andrew Vaughn Set to Take First MLB Swings for White Sox on Opening Day

Manager Tony La Russa Says Vaughn Will Be in the Lineup at Left Field or DH

Former Cal star Andrew Vaughn not only will be part of the Chicago White Sox opening day roster but will start Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels at Anaheim.

Manager Tony La Russa, asked on Tuesday if Vaughn would be the opening-day left fielder, told the Chicago Tribune: “Maybe. There’s another option with Leury (Garcia). But Andrew will be in the lineup at one of those spots — DH or left field.”

Vaughn's first major league at-bat figures to come against Angels starter Dylan Bundy, a 28-year-old right-hander who was 6-3 with a 3.29 earned run average last season.

Vaughn, who turns 23 on Saturday, arrived at spring training expected to compete for the White Sox designated hitter job. But when Eloy Jimenez ruptured his left pectoral tendon last week, Vaughn was quickly introduced to left field. He started three games at a position he never played at Cal and convinced La Russa he can handle the assignment, at least on a part-time basis.

“He’s such a strong individual between the ears that he’s ready to do it,” La Russa said. “I think it’s definitely an option.”

Andrew Vaughn Photo y Mark J. Rebilias, USA Today

The White Sox are primarily enamored with Vaughn because of his bat, but Vaughn said he’s confident he can play left field.

“You have church and state,” Vaughn said. “Keep the outfield in the outfield and the batting in the batter’s box. You keep those separate, it will be very beneficial.

"You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable," Vaughn said. "I haven't played too much outfield in my whole life, so just go out there and learn the ropes and just do my best and take it one day at a time.”

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn is excited to see what Vaughn can do at the plate.

“Just like all these things, it comes down to a baseball decision, and the thought was he put us in the best position to fit and win on this team,” Hahn said of Vaughn making the roster. “Obviously the loss to (left fielder) Eloy (Jimenez) impacts our predictions for our offensive production, and having Andrew around helps that, we believe.

“Whether he’s in left field or he’s at DH, someone else is going to have to fill some of the void as well. But having Andrew around will be a positive for this offense.”

Vaughn played 25 spring training games, batting .271 with a .458 slugging percentage and an .835 OPS. He hit three doubles, a triple, two home runs and drive in five runs. He drew eight walks and struck out 14 times in 59 at-bats.

A native of Santa Rosa, Vaughn was the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner as national player of the year his sophomore season at Cal. He batted .402 and hit 23 home runs.

A year later, he hit .374 with 15 howe runs before being taken No. 3 in the 2019 major league draft by the White Sox.

Vaughn reached High-A in the minor leagues in 2019 but has never played at a higher level because the 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cover photo by Mark J, Rebilias, USA Today

