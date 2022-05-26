ACC Tournament Live Blog: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- All Clemson is LIVE in Charlotte as Clemson finishes up pool play in the ACC Tournament against No. 1 seed Virginia Tech.

While the Tigers have no chance to move beyond pool play, tonight's game against the Hokies is anything but meaningless. After losing to No. 8 seed North Carolina on Tuesday night, Clemson finds itself squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Freshman RHP Billy Barlow gets the start for the Tigers and will be going on short rest. Barlow comes in at 2-3 on the season with an ERA of 4.58 and a WHIP of 1.27. Opponents are hitting .242 against the freshman.

Virginia Tech will go with RHP Ryan Metz, who is 2-0 with an ERA of 2.67. The senior has made 14 appearances on the season, but just two starts. He has a WHIP of 1.11 and opponents are hitting just .233 against him.

First pitch is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. Stay with All Clemson for live updates throughout tonight's contest.

Live Blog LIVE BLOG Courtesy of the ACC VIRGINIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Virginia Tech, who has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 8.4 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach John Szefc.

• The Hokies, who are 30-5 in their last 35 games, swept Duke at home. They are hitting .309 and have a 4.06 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.

• Jack Hurley is hitting .383 with 13 homers, Tanner Schobel is batting .366 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs and Kiernan Higgins has five saves.

