Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Earns Monthly Honor

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider was named National League Rookie of the Month for July on Tuesday.

The former Clemson Tiger posted a 2.70 earned run average and a 2-1 record in 26.2 innings pitched last month. Strider recorded 41 strikeouts to nine walks allowed. He gave up a total of eight earned runs and two home runs in five starts.

During the month, Strider became the third pitcher in Braves history to record 11-plus strikeouts in consecutive games.

On the season, Strider has a 2.91 ERA and 120 strikeouts, which is tied for ninth-most in the NL, in 80.1 innings. Strider started the year as a reliever but was moved into a starting role in late May.

That helped the team turn around a slow start and go 39-14 since June 1.

Strider, who pitched for the Tigers for just two seasons, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He had Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2019 and was on his way to getting back to his old form when COVID-19 ended the 2020 season in mid-March.

Strider is the favorite at +100 to win NL Rookie of the Year, according to odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!