Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Sets New Atlanta-Era Strikeout Record

If Spencer Strider needed a big moment in the final month of the MLB regular season to win National League Rookie of the Year, then Thursday night was the icing on the cake.

The former Clemson pitcher and Braves starter struck out a career-high 16 batters in a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies and set the new mark for strikeouts in a game since the franchise has been in Atlanta. Strider passed Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who had 15 strikeouts in 1992 and again in 2005.

Only Warren Spahn, another Hall of Famer, has more strikeouts in the history of the organization. Spahn struck out 18 in a 15-inning game in 1952 for the Boston Braves, so Strider owns the best strikeout record in a nine-inning game for a franchise that dates back to 1876. The team moved to Atlanta in 1966.

"It's pretty wild, the guys who've thrown in this organization," Strider said. "It's a long, incredible list. I'm just grateful to be here and having success.''

It was the most strikeouts by a pitcher in MLB since Walker Buehler had 16 in 2019. Strider also became the sixth pitcher ever and first since 2015 to record at least 16 strikeouts and allow no more than two hits with no walks.

Strider, who improved to a 9-4 record, lasted a career-long eight innings and gave up no runs on two hits. He didn't allow a walk and had a perfect game until the fifth inning.

“I lost track after five. I came out of the game and Kyle (Wright) was telling me something about John Smoltz or whatever, and I had no idea what he was talking about," Strider said. "It didn’t make any sense. And then somebody else said something and I just kind of looked cross-eyed at them and they were like, 'You know what just happened?' It was neat. It was very cool for them to tell me that.”

Strider's 174 strikeouts this season are the ninth-most in MLB, and he lowered his earned run average to 2.67 on the season.

Strider was a fourth-round draft pick by the Braves after a short career at Clemson. He had Tommy John surgery following his freshman season and pitched only a handful of times his last year with the program because COVID-19 shut the season down early.

But Strider made quick strides in Atlanta, earning a call-up late last September, and he's found a role in the bullpen to start the year. Now, he's one of the elite rookie starting pitchers in Major League Baseball.

