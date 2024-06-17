Clemson Baseball Targeting Elite Junior College Transfer
The season didn't end the way Clemson wanted when they were eliminated in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament, but that shouldn't take away from what they accomplished this year.
Since Erik Bakich took over as head coach ahead of 2023, this program has put together back-to-back 40-plus-win seasons, won an ACC championship and made the NCAA Tournament twice.
They reached the Super Regional for the first time in 14 years, creating tons of positive momentum surrounding this team going forward.
But in order to keep things on track so they can get to their first Men's College World Series since 2010, they'll need to replace some of the star players who are departing because they've run out of eligibility.
The Clemson Insider reports Bakich has gotten in contact with top junior college transfer Luke Orfi who spent his freshman season at Georgia Highlands College.
The Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association has him slashing .438/.513/.729 with 16 homers, 60 RBI and 56 stolen bases across 66 games played this past season. He was one of the top producers in the league, leading in multiple offensive statistical categories.
Right now, Orfi is playing summer baseball in the New England Collegiate Baseball League with the North Shore Navigators.
He certainly is a name to keep an eye on during this time period where Bakich and his coaching staff will try and replenish the lost talent to ensure they are still a competitive team moving forward.
Orfi hasn't made a trip to campus yet per The Clemson Insider, but that could change once the NECB season ends and he continues to establish a relationship with the Tigers.