Umpires Eject Two Clemson Coaches During Season-Ending Inning
The Clemson Tigers season is now over after falling to the Florida Gators in 13 innings in the NCAA Super Regional matchup on Sunday afternoon.
Entering the second game after dropping the first in their best-of-three matchup with the Tigers' first trip to the College World Series on the line since 2010, there was a lot of pressure throughout the entirety of this contest that was even more evident in the late stages.
The final frame was an emotional rollercoaster for Clemson.
After taking the lead on a solo home run in the top of it, the umpire crew immediately zapped any momentum that had been built with a mind-boggling decision.
The umpires immediately huddled up after the home run, which many believed to be to discuss an ejection of Alden Mathes after his bat flip.
Head coach Erik Bakich took to the field to confront the huddled up umpires and ended up being one of two Tigers coaches to get the boot from the game.
Bakich took the opportunity to hype up the crowd on the way back to the dugout where he was met with enthusiasm from his players.
While Mathes ended up walking away unscathed, both Bakich and Clemson legend Jack Leggett ended up having to leave the dugout before the game was over. If the series had continued, both coaches would have been unavailable for the deciding contest.
They were not the first ejections of the day, either, as sophomore slugger Jack Crighton had also been thrown out after making contact with an official during a skirmish.
Clemson batter Nolan Nawrocki and Florida star pitcher Jac Caglianone had collided which forced the benches to clear.
Crighton was the one player thrown out, but both benches had been cleared.
It was clear that tensions were very high during this important matchup.
Would the presence of the two coaches had made a difference in the bottom of the inning?
Probably not, but the added drama certainly didn't help the already stress-riddled situation for pitcher Ethan Darden.
This was the first Super Regional appearance for the Tigers since the 2010 season, and they were hoping they would punch their ticket to Ohama after coming into the NCAA Tournament ranked sixth overall.
However, that wouldn't be the case after being eliminated in two games by Florida.
This is a step in the right direction for the program, but an unfortunate end to a stellar season.