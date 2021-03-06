Clemson Opens Up ACC Play With 13-7 Win Over Notre Dame

CLEMSON- The Clemson offense exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie, on their way to claiming a 13-7 win over Notre Dame in the ACC opener for the Tigers.

The Tigers got on the board first in the bottom of the third when Caden Grice led off the inning with an infield single. Next up was Bryce Teodosio, who lined a homerun over the right-centerfield wall, giving Clemson a 2-0 lead.

The Fighting Irish would get to starting pitcher Davis Sharpe in the top of the fifth, plating two runs on two hits. Sharpe also walked three in the inning, but was able to escape any further damage by stranding runners at all three bases.

However, the Tigers answered with seven runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Ryan Brewer and James Parker had RBI singles, before Max Wagner connected on a two-run homerun to left, giving Clemson a 7-2 lead.

Jonathan French then drew a walk before the freshman Grice launched a 421-foot shot to left, making it 9-2.

Notre Dame was able to cut the lead to 9-6 in the sixth, but Clemson got a two-run homerun from French in the seventh to push the lead to 11-6. Keir Meredith singled in two runs in the seventh, giving the Tigers more insurance and a 13-6 lead.

The Irish would put runners on the corners with no outs in the eighth, but Monte Lee would then bring in closer Geoffrey Gilbert and he was able to get out of the jam, allowing just a sacrifice fly.

Sharpe (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, going 5.2 innings and allowing 5 runs on 6 hits, while uncharacteristically walking 6. Gilbert pitched two innings of scoreless relief to finish off the Irish and pick up his second save of the season.

Clemson improves to 5-2 on the season and 1-0 in ACC play, while Notre Dame drops to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in league play.

Player of the Game: In just his second game in the lineup this season, Meredith was 4-5 at the plate, with a double, 2 RBI, and a run scored.

Stat of the Game: Clemson hit .391 (9-23) with runners on in the win.

Injury Report: After making his debut at DH on Tuesday against ETSU, Keir Meredith got the start in LF for the first time this season. The Tigers are still waiting on catcher's Adam Hackenberg and Cooper Ingle to return to health, as well as infielder Sam Hall and pitcher Keyshawn Askew.

Up Next: Clemson hosts Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon for the second of a three game weekend set at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on ACCNX.