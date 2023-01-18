Clemson Ranks Inside Top 15 in Baseball Attendance

Clemson baseball didn't have the season it wanted on the field, but it did pretty well in the stands.

The Tigers, despite missing the NCAA tournament, ranked 13th nationally in average and total attendance at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in 2022, according to numbers released by the NCAA.

In 33 home games, Clemson averaged 4,251 fans per game and produced a total attendance of 140,283 throughout a season with full capacity allowed. It marked the 29th consecutive season that the Tigers have ranked inside the top 20 in yearly attendance.

Only Florida State (4,531 per game) averaged more fans among ACC teams in 2022. The leaders at the top were SEC schools that boast the largest college baseball facilities in the country in terms of capacity.

Arkansas was No. 1 with an attendance average of 10,376 per game just ahead of LSU at 10,365.

Clemson, with a capacity of around 6,300, ranked one spot above Tennessee, which spent much of the season No. 1 in the college baseball polls, and ahead of powerhouses TCU, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Virginia and Miami.

The Tigers open up the 2023 season with new head coach Erik Bakich on Feb. 17 against Binghamton at 4 p.m.

