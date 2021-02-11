Clemson Softball 2021 Season Preview

Clemson Softball looks to pick up where they left off last year. Before the season being cut short due to COVID-19, the team had won 19 games.

Since last season the team welcomed some new faces that will improve their depth and talent. "We're super excited about our team," head coach John Rittman told reporters Tuesday afternoon, "we have a great mix of upperclassmen and freshmen." Here are some of the things that fans can look out for as the Tigers start their season this week.

Defense

The Defensive side of the team is prime to improve the most this season. "I feel like we're a much better team defensively this year," coach Rittman claimed when introducing the team. One major difference this year is the three freshmen pitchers that joined the defense. These pitchers will add depth to a previously shallow rotation. Last year the team only had three pitchers on the roster, and their workload was large throughout the season. This year the situation is different for the pitching unit. "I could have an off weekend, and that's okay," explained returning pitcher Valerie Cagle, " I know I have five pitchers behind me that'll back me up." Last year the pitching unit performed well despite the lack of players. Cagle herself had a great year finishing with a 2.19 ERA and 87 strikeouts. Behind her, Emma Whitfield and Logan Caymol rounded out the rotation. This unit's mix of experience and newcomers will make them a group to watch this season.

Offense

The team's most valuable asset last year was their offense, and they are returning most of their talent to the diamond this season. Last season the Tiger's offense was deadly and ranked 26th in NCAA in runs per game with 6.41. The leaders of the line-up are Hannah Goodwin, Marissa Guinbarda, and Valerie Cagle. All three of them were on the preseason All-ACC team and coming off great performances from last year. In addition to this accolade, Valerie Cagle was also an NCAA preseason All-American hitter. When asked about these awards, coach Rittman explained that while the recognition is great, everyone on the team knows that they still have to prove themselves. In addition to the players returning from last season, upperclassmen Ansley Gilstrap will make her debut this season after missing all of last year due to injury. "Excitement is a complete understatement I think," said Gilstrap about her return, "I'm ready, that's all I can say."

This team also had to work around the issues that COVID-19 created. Returning player Cammy Pereira said that while it has been nice to have enough players on the team to scrimmage, but "we're tired of seeing the same color, and we're just ready to see another color." COVID-19 also presented challenges with team bonding. "We had to be creative with some of the ways we incorporated them," Pereira said about getting to know the freshmen on the team, "coach Rittman has done a really good job of emphasizing that this year is unlike any other."

Overall this team looks to be set up for success this season. The players outperformed expectations last year and have added some talent since that time. "We're going to get everyone's a-game, and we're going to give our a-game back," Ansley Gilstrap said about the season. This group will be one that Clemson fans should be on the lookout for as they start their upcoming season.