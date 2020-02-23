CLEMSON, SC- Through their first six games, the Clemson Tigers (7-0) had been riding the strength of their pitching staff to lead them to wins. On Sunday that was no different, as Clemson defeated Stony Brook (1-6) 3-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Clemson bats continued to struggle to get hits, much less score runs. After scratching out seven hits and two runs on Friday, the Tigers managed just four hits and one run on Saturday.

Sunday was no different, as they managed just three total hits, giving them thirteen total in the weekend series. Two of the Tigers three runs came via a balk, and a bases loaded walk.

Spencer Strider started the game for the Tigers. Strider pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball, and struck out five. Mat Clark entered the game, and completed four strong innings, as he allowed one unearned run, while striking out four.

Carson Spiers (1-0) pitched the final 2.1 innings to earn the win, while Brandon Bonanno (0-1) suffered the loss.

Key Play: Bryar Hawkins' bases loaded, four pitch walk in the eighth that brought home the deciding run.

Player of the Game: Carson Spiers, who came on with two out in the seventh, and a runner on, picked up his first win this season.

Coach's Decision: Monte Lee elected to pinch hit Bryar Hawkins for a struggling Chad Fairey in the eighth with the bases loaded and two out. Hawkins drew a four pitch walk, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Stat of the Game: 33.... As the Tigers pitching staff had their scoreless innings streak snapped at 33 when Stony Brook pushed across an unearned run in the seventh inning.

Up Next: Clemson hosts East Tennessee State on Tuesday at 4pm in Doug Kingsmore Stadium.