Skip to main content
Clemson Reportedly Loses Signee to MLB

© Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson Reportedly Loses Signee to MLB

Highly-touted pitcher Brock Porter won't be playing for Clemson head baseball coach Erik Bakich.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Highly-touted pitcher Brock Porter won't be playing for Clemson head baseball coach Erik Bakich. 

Just days after being selected in the fourth round of the MLB draft, the Clemson signee and Gatorade Player of the Year has reportedly signed a pro contract with the Texas Rangers. 

The deal is worth just under $4 million, which is well above the slot value for the 109th overall selection, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. 

Porter was rated as the best high school pitcher in the country by CBS Sports, and it was surprising when he didn't go on Day 1 of the MLB draft. However, the Rangers pulled off a shrewd move by taking former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker at No. 3 overall, paying him below his slot value and saving the rest of that money to use on wooing Porter from Clemson. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_18727765_168387971_lowres

Tony Elliott Pays Homage to Clemson Past, Virginia Present with Unique Shoes

Head coach Tony Elliott rocked a pair of "really cool" sneakers at ACC Kickoff on Thursday that combined life, Clemson and Virginia.

7 hours ago
K.J. Henry

K.J. Henry Loves it When He, Clemson Criticized

CHARLOTTE — K.J. Henry loves criticism. That’s right, Clemson’s defensive end loves it, and so does his Clemson teammates.

8 hours ago
Bryan Bresee

Clemson-Ga. Tech Game Sold Out

ATLANTA – The 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Clemson and Georgia Tech has officially sold all available tickets for its prime-time matchup on Labor Day night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

8 hours ago

Porter possesses a fastball that's topped out at triple digits and has a fantastic changeup to go with it, so it was probably a long shot for the Tigers to end up with him anyway. Any hope of that, however, appears to be over and Porter is moving on to begin his pro career. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers

More Clemson

USATSI_18727765_168387971_lowres
Football

Tony Elliott Pays Homage to Clemson Past, Virginia Present with Unique Shoes

By Brad Senkiw7 hours ago
K.J. Henry
Football

K.J. Henry Loves it When He, Clemson Criticized

By Will Vandervort8 hours ago
Bryan Bresee
Football

Clemson-Ga. Tech Game Sold Out

By Will Vandervort8 hours ago
Valerie Cagle and Millie Thompson
Olympic Sports

Clemson, Rittman Reach New Agreement

By Zach Lentz10 hours ago
Mike Norvell and Jammie Robinson
Football

After Letting One Get Away Last Season, FSU DB Anxious to See Tigers In 2022

By JP Priester12 hours ago
USATSI_18723223_168387971_lowres
Football

Swinney: 'I Don't Need Anybody on a Message Board to Tell Me Who DJ (Uiagalelei) Is'

By Brad SenkiwJul 20, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17273095_168387971_lowres
Football

Malik Cunningham Says Clemson, Swinney Know Tigers 'Slipped Away' From Louisville in 2021

By Brad SenkiwJul 20, 2022 2:26 PM EDT
Dabo Swinney
Football

Dabo Swinney: ‘People Come to Clemson Because We Are Clemson’

By Will VandervortJul 20, 2022 1:18 PM EDT