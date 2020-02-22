CLEMSON — After the Clemson hitters struggled at the plate all day, Elijah Henderson came up with a clutch single in the bottom of the tenth to give Clemson a 1-0 walk off win Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The hit came on a 2-1 pitch and scored Mac Starbuck from second after his one-out single got the rally started.

"Every play matters when you are in games like this," Monte Lee said. "You can't throw away a pitch. If you don't excute a pitch, it could be the pitch that loses you the ballgame."

The Tigers got another strong start from starting pitcher Davis Sharpe, as the sophomore went six scoreless on Saturday. Sharpe scattered five hits, while striking out six and walking none.

Freshman Nick Clayton picked up his first career win, pitching the final two innings, allowing two hits and striking out three. Clemson relievers combined to throw four shutout innings on the day.

Key Play: Elijah Henderson's walk-off single in the 10th inning, which provided the game's only score.

Players of the Game: Henderson went 2-2, with two walks, and knocked in the winning run.

"I was just sticking to my approach," Henderson said. "To see a ball and drive it."

Sharpe went six strong, scattering five hits and striking out six. He was in complete control all day, and once again had the change-up working.

Coach's Decision: With two out and runners on second and third in the seventh, Monte Lee brought on Sheldon Reed in relief of Keyshawn Askew. All Reed did was get the strikeout with some 93-mph heat to get out of the jam.

Reed later left in the eighth with an apparent elbow injury.

"His dream was to come and play at Clemson," Lee said. "He didn't have a lot of opportunities last year, and had put himself in a position to be a big part of this pitching staff."

Stat of the Game: Clemson pitching has gone 19 innings without allowing a run over the first two games of this weekend series against Stony Brook.

Up Next: The final game of this weekend set against Stony Brook will take place on Sunday at noon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.