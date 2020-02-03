Clemson's Strider Returns 'Better In Every Way'

Just a few weeks before Clemson’s 2019 Opening Day, Spencer Strider was simply warming up when it happened.

Heading into his sophomore season, the hard-throwing right-handed pitcher felt a pop in his arm, and it was the dreaded UCL tear in his elbow. It forced him to have season-ending Tommy John surgery before the season even began.

A year later, Strider is back on the mound and looking to earn one of those starting rotation spots that he was in line for before the injury.

And the loss of Strider certainly set the entire rotation back last year. Clemson never found a weekend power arm to compliment Davis Sharpe and Mat Clark, and the lack of consistent starting pitching led to an early exit at the Oxford Regional.

“It was tough, but I think the biggest difficulty was not being able to help, feeling kind of useless,” Strider said. “I can talk about the rehab process and the ups and downs of just my own personal health, but I want to go out there. I want to play, I want to be able to contribute.”

It derailed what looked to be a promising second season. Strider was named to a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, as well as All-ACC freshman, after he went 5-2 with a 4.76 earned run average in 2018. He made six starts in 22 appearances and recorded 12.35 strikeouts per nine innings, which ranks fourth all-time at Clemson.

“It's been since 2018 since Spencer has pitched in a competitive ball game,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “So we've got to understand that early on, we got to be patient.”

Spencer Strider Jessica Jones/Clemson University

Strider is finishing up his last bit of rehab and is close to being full-go for the 2020 season, which begins Feb. 14 against Liberty. The Knoxville, Tenn., native has been throwing bullpen sessions and was on a limited pitch count when the Tigers began team practices Jan. 24.

“I think it's just a matter of finding the mentality to compete,” Strider said. “If you constantly worry about whether you're fully healthy or you're fully back to yourself, whatever your capability athletically is, then you're not going to be able to contribute, but whatever I got, I got to compete with that.”

Coming back from Tommy John surgery typically takes 10-12 months before the physical part is right. Getting over the mental side, Strider says after discussing the injury with others who have had it, takes about 15 months.

That would be well into the season. After all, Strider started with a “blank slate” after the surgery. He said his redshirt season was like learning to pitch all over again, and as a hard thrower, he had to focus on something other than his fastball.

“I think the biggest improvement was my breaking ball,” Strider said. “I knew that was the thing I had to focus on the most besides just general mechanics and getting to a more healthy position with my arm path. I'm really happy with my breaking ball right now. I'm super comfortable with it. Obviously need to build some consistency still, but I couldn't have asked for a better improvement in that pitch.”

Strider has not paid much attention to his velocity since getting back on the mound, saying it’s counterproductive at this point. But Lee says his right-hander is getting up to 94 mph.

For Clemson and Strider, it’s not as much about being a power arm as it is about being a pitcher who can consistently get outs. If his health, a new arsenal and overcoming that mental hurdle all come together, Strider could be a key piece in the rotation.

“To me, this wasn't a setback, and I never wanted to view it that way,” Strider said. “It was always an opportunity to improve. I feel like even now, although I'm technically not at a hundred percent, I feel like I've gotten better in every way.”