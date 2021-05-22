Duke Completes Sweep, Clemson Now Gets Set for ACC Tournament

Duke completed a three-game sweep of Clemson, knocking off the Tigers 4-2 on Saturday in the final ACC series of the regular season.

Duke used some late-game heroics on Saturday to overcome an early two-run deficit and knock off Clemson 4-2. The win gave the Blue-Devils a three-game sweep over the Tigers to end the regular season.

Chase Cheek hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning off reliever Davis Sharpe to break a 2-2 tie, giving the Blue Devils all the insurance they would need.

'We had some tough luck," Monte Lee said afterward. "But we've got to be better in the back half of the game. We haven't been able to finish games out when it comes to pitching and defense, need to be a little bit better there. And when we get opportunities to score with runners on base, maybe a little better with runners in scoring position. I think that's the two things that I see."

Short on arms heading into the final game of the regular season, the Tigers were in desperate need of a quality start and Caden Grice stepped in and delivered.

The true freshman retired the first 12 hitters he faced and gave Lee five scoreless innings as Grice held Duke to just a single base hit while striking out eight.

For the first time in the series, Clemson got on the board first after Bryar Hawkins RBI single with two outs in the third gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Sam Hall added a two-out RBI single of his own in the 4th, extending the Tigers lead to 2-0.

Duke struck back in the sixth when RJ Schreck launched a two-run shot off of the foul pole down the left-field line tying the game at 2-2.

Clemson finishes the regular season at 24-26 overall and 16-20 in ACC play. The Tigers will need to make a run in the upcoming ACC tournament if they are to finish the season over .500.

"Having tomorrow off and Monday will be a light day for us, we'll be traveling, it will be good for us just mentally and physically to get ready for the ACC tournament," Lee said.

The Tigers are either the No. 11 or 12 seed in the ACC Tournament, and Clemson's first game is either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Clemson's seed, opponents, game dates and game times will be announced by the ACC this weekend

Player of the Game: The Tigers were badly in need of a solid start and Grice gave the team that on Saturday, in what was by far his best pitching effort of the season. The freshman also reached base three times, going 1-2 on the day and drawing two walks.

Stat of the Game: Once again the Tigers struggled to hit with runners on base going just 2-11 with RISP.

"We had a couple opportunities with runners on base to come up with a hit,"Lee said. "Didn't get a bunt down and then hit into a double play.And again, just frustrating to be as close as we have been on many many occasions this year to come up short."

Up Next: The Tigers will now head to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 25. Stay tuned to All Clemson for all the details.