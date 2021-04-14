FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Grice Named To Golden Spikes Award Watch List

First-year freshman Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) was one of 45 players named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List
CLEMSON, S.C. - First-year freshman Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) was one of 45 players named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, announced Wednesday by USA Baseball. The award goes to the nation’s top player and the winner is announced in June.

Grice has been one of the team’s top hitters all season. He is hitting .340 with seven homers, a triple, five doubles, 27 RBIs, 23 runs, a .629 slugging percentage, .458 on-base percentage and steal in 28 games. He leads or is tied for the team lead in homers, triples, RBIs, runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. The 6’6″ first baseman is also hitting .368 with four homers, 19 RBIs, a .632 slugging percentage and .482 on-base percentage in 18 ACC games.

