Mat Clark Confident In Tigers Pitching Staff

The Clemson baseball team had what most would consider a disappointing season in 2019, but that doesn't mean there weren't some bright spots. One of the better stories from last season was the emergence of redshirt junior Mat Clark.

After being mostly used as a situational lefty out of the bullpen in 2018, Clark was expected to take on a much larger role as a relief pitcher in 2019. After losing two starters to season ending injuries, the team was left looking for some answers regarding who could be depended on in the weekend rotation.

Through the season's first three weeks, the coaches were still looking for some consistency in the rotation, and turned to the left-handed Clark. He made his first start of the season against North Carolina as Clemson opened up ACC play, and gave the team six strong innings in the Tigers 2-1 win.

He would go on to be the teams most consistent starter the rest of the way, finishing 9-3, with a 3.21 ERA in 11 starts. His efforts earned him the honor of being named third team All ACC.

Heading into 2019, Clark wants to build off of what he did last season. However, at the same time, he knows it's a new year, and nothing is guaranteed.

"I mean, just focus on getting a little bit better in a bunch of different aspects of the game," Clark said. "Last year was last year. We got a new team now, and we’re excited to get going."

One of the bigger questions surrounding the team this season is its pitching. Clark, however is confident in what the team has, despite some youth and inexperience.

"We got a bunch of returners," Clark said. "We’re bringing back quite a few innings from last year, and we also got a bunch of young guys that really proved themselves in the fall. They should provide a pretty good role for us this year."

Throughout Monte Lee's tenure as head coach of the Tigers, pitching depth has been a problem. It has continually been an issue in the postseason, and if the team has any hope of exceeding expectations, more depth needs to be developed, and the starters will need to be able to go deeper into games.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously, we had a couple of issues last year," Clark said. "But it’s a different team. We got a bunch of guys now that can fill that role, while being the guys we need to provide a bunch of solid innings throughout the season. I think this is one of our deepest staffs yet, so, I mean, we should be good."

With a few weeks remaining until the season starts, the competition is fierce for the spots in the starting rotation. Currently, there are up to eight guys competing for spots, including Clark.

"I mean, we got a bunch of guys," Clark said. "Sam Weatherly, Keyshawn Askew, Davis Sharpe, a bunch of guys that are going to put up some solid innings for us this year. So, we’ll see."

If this team is going to exceed expectations this season, pitching is going to have to be one of the biggest reasons why. On paper, this staff looks like it has the potential to do just that.