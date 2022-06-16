Meet New Clemson Baseball Coach Erik Bakich

After two decades, Erik Bakich is returning to Clemson.

Bakich, who spent a season as a volunteer assistant under Jack Leggett in 2002, will take over for Monte Lee, who was dismissed on May 31 after the Tigers failed to qualify for an NCAA Regional for a second consecutive season. Lee spent the past seven seasons as the Tigers' head coach.

Bakich comes to Clemson after ten successful seasons as head coach at Michigan. During his tenure, the Wolverines were 328-216 overall and 140-93 in Big-10 play. In 2015, Michigan snapped a near decade-long NCAA Tournament drought for the program with a Big-10 Tournament title. The Wolverines also won the conference tournament this season.

However, Bakich will mostly be remembered by Michigan fans for his memorable run to the College World Series in 2019, when the Wolverines finished one game shy of a national title. It was the program's first trip to Omaha since 1984, with Bakich being the consensus national coach of the year.

Throughout his tenure at Michigan, Bakich guided the program to a number-one overall ranking in the top-25 polls, an NCAA Runner-Up finish, four NCAA Tournament bids, a Big-10 Conference Tournament title, and seven Big-10 Tournament appearances. During that span, Michigan has had 38 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft, along with 41 All-America selections, 60 Big-10 Conference team selections, one Big-10 Player of the Year, and 79 Academic All-Big-10 selections.

Prior to joining Michigan, Bakich was head coach at Maryland for three seasons (2010-2012), with the Terrapins going 70-98 under his guidance. However, there was stark improvement year after year, with Maryland going 32-24 in his final season, after going just 17-39 during his first. The Terps also recruited at an unprecedented level under his watch.

From 2003 to 2009, Bakich was an assistant under Tim Corbin at Vanderbilt, where he developed a reputation for being a strong recruiter and a coach that can develop talent, something that has only been solidified during his stints at Maryland and Michigan.

Bakich will also reportedly be bringing his top assistant at Michigan, Nick Schnabel, to Clemson. Schnabel has been working under Bakich for the past ten seasons as the program's recruiting coordinator, winning national assistant of the year honors in 2019. He also worked with the Wolverines' hitters and infielders.

Prior to that, Schnabel was East Carolina's hitting instructor, infield coach and recruiting coordinator for three seasons. During his three years with the Pirates, Schnabel mentored six Conference USA selections and four All-Conference USA All-Freshman team members. Four players also earned all-regional honors during his three years at ECU.

