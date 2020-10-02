After such an unusual offseason, Monte Lee is excited to finally get his team back on a baseball field.

The Clemson baseball team is set to open fall practice this weekend after arguably one of the longest and most difficult offseasons of their careers and the Tigers head baseball coach says his team has done all the necessary work to ensure they are ready after such an extended layoff.

"Very, very excited about starting the fall practice campaign for our guys," Monet Lee told the media on Friday. "Guys have done an exceptional job of working really hard to make sure that they're in shape and that they're ready to go. So, you know, overall, it's been a really good preseason, pre-fall practice season for our guys."

After having what looked to be a promising season cut short after just 17 games last season, Lee says his team is just happy to be back playing the sport they love. At the same time he knows it will be a process and as coaches they might have to take it a little slower than they usually would in a normal season.

"We're just excited to be able to play baseball," Lee said. "That's going to be probably the biggest challenge. We'll see how this weekend goes. We have to be patient as coaches, and just understand that. No, a lot of our guys have not played baseball since mid-March. So, you know, hopefully we play clean baseball this weekend. But we'll just have to wait and see how it goes but very excited to get started."

