SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Baseball Excited About Start of Fall Practice

JP-Priester

After such an unusual offseason, Monte Lee is excited to finally get his team back on a baseball field. 

The Clemson baseball team is set to open fall practice this weekend after arguably one of the longest and most difficult offseasons of their careers and the Tigers head baseball coach says his team has done all the necessary work to ensure they are ready after such an extended layoff. 

"Very, very excited about starting the fall practice campaign for our guys," Monet Lee told the media on Friday. "Guys have done an exceptional job of working really hard to make sure that they're in shape and that they're ready to go. So, you know, overall, it's been a really good preseason, pre-fall practice season for our guys."

After having what looked to be a promising season cut short after just 17 games last season, Lee says his team is just happy to be back playing the sport they love. At the same time he knows it will be a process and as coaches they might have to take it a little slower than they usually would in a normal season.

"We're just excited to be able to play baseball," Lee said. "That's going to be probably the biggest challenge. We'll see how this weekend goes. We have to be patient as coaches, and just understand that. No, a lot of our guys have not played baseball since mid-March. So, you know, hopefully we play clean baseball this weekend. But we'll just have to wait and see how it goes but very excited to get started."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. Virginia

Clemson holds a commanding 39-8-1 lead in the series with Virginia, including a 10-8-1 advantage since 1990 after Clemson won the first 29 games of the series.

Zach Lentz

Will Spiers: Clemson's Quiet Leader

Clemson redshirt senior Will Spiers may be a punter, but that doesn't stop him from being a leader for Clemson both on and off the field

Christopher Hall

Tigers in the NFL: No Position Change for Isaiah Simmons...Yet

In this week's look at former Clemson players in the NFL, Isaiah Simmons is sticking at linebacker for a safety-depleted Arizona squad while the pressure is on Deshaun Watson and Houston to get first win.

Brad Senkiw

UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall Excited for ACC Title Game Rematch

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall credits Clemson for exposing deficiencies in program, accelerating Cavs' growth

Christopher Hall

Family Like Culture at Clemson too Much to Resist for Andrew Mukuba

Clemson landed a commitment from SI All-American candidate Andrew Mukuba on Thursday adding to what is already the third best recruiting class in the country

JP-Priester

Clemson Picks Up Commitment From Highly Touted Safety Andrew Mukuba

Clemson added Andrew Mukuba to an already stellar recruiting class on Thursday when one of the nation's top safety prospects and SI All-American candidate, committed to the Tigers

JP-Priester

5 Overlooked Veterans for Clemson

While Clemson's freshmen class has been talk of the town, there are plenty of older players who have stood out through the first two weeks of the season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson RB Demarkcus Bowman Enters Transfer Portal

Clemson running back Demarkcus Bowman entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The 2019 first team SI All-American was one one of the top back in the 2020 recruiting class

JP-Priester

Mike Jones Jr. Spent His Bye Week Watching Film

Tigers aren't taking the opportunity to play this season lightly, enjoyed quiet bye week ahead of primetime tilt with Virginia

Christopher Hall

Clemson's Will Swinney Named Semifinalist for Campbell 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy

Nominated by Clemson as the team’s best scholar-athlete, Will Swinney was announced as a 2020 semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is annually bestowed by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

Zach Lentz