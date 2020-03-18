Monte Lee Sends Message to Clemson Fans

Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee released a message Tuesday night to thank fans for their support of the Tigers in a season that was cut short at 17 games.

In those 17 games, the Tigers went 14-3, including 3-0 in ACC play and a series win over rival South Carolina. The Tigers finished the 2020 season with a walk-off win against the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday, March 11th.

"Even though our season has been cut short, you were there at full strength to support us every step of the way," Lee said of the fans. "

Lee also thanked his players for being apart of the team despite a truncated season.

"I'm very proud of all of you and love you all," Lee said.

Lee also noted that this team showed a tremendous amount of toughness throughout the 17 games they played in this season.

"Tough times don't last... tough people do," Lee said.

Lee concluded his message by expressing his excitement to get back to work... whenever that may be.

"Until then, stay safe, and Go Tigers."