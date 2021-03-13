FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
No. 18 Tar Heels Defeat Clemson 8-3

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Brett Centracchio and Danny Serretti both hit two-run triples in a four-run third inning to lead No. 18 North Carolina to an 8-3 victory over Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Friday night. The Tar Heels, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.

Caden Grice lined a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the first inning. Centracchio led off the second inning with a home run and Serretti added a run-scoring double in the frame to tie the score.

The Tar Heels took the lead for good in the third inning on two-run triples into the right-field corner by Centracchio and Serretti. Dylan Brewer lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, then Clemente Inclan responded with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Tar Heel starter Austin Love (3-0) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, three runs and no walks with 12 strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched. Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (2-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on five hits in 5.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACCNX.

