Braves Take Strider In Fourth Round

Spencer Strider became the second Clemson pitcher to be taken on the second day of the 2020 MLB Draft Thursday.

The redshirt sophomore was taken in the fourth round by the Atlanta Braves with the 126th overall pick. Teammate Sam Weatherly was selected in the third round by the Colorado Rockies.

Strider was a freshman All-American in 2018 after posting a 5-2 record with a 4.76 ERA in 22 appearances. He led the team with 70 strikeouts in just 51 innings pitched.

Tommy John surgery cost Strider the entire 2019 season, but he was named a weekend starter heading into 2020.

He started four games before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the college baseball season.

In an interview with AllClemson head coach Monte Lee said it was up in the air whether or not Strider could be taken.

"He came into the season only 12.5 months out of Tommy John," Lee said. "He wasn't even at full strength when the season started. Spencer could go, but we may be able to get Spencer back. If we do, we've got a potentially dominating Friday night starter for next year."

Strider, a native of Knoxville, was originally drafted out of high school in the 35th round by the Cleveland Indians.