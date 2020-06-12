AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Braves Take Strider In Fourth Round

Travis Boland

Spencer Strider became the second Clemson pitcher to be taken on the second day of the 2020 MLB Draft Thursday.

The redshirt sophomore was taken in the fourth round by the Atlanta Braves with the 126th overall pick. Teammate Sam Weatherly was selected in the third round by the Colorado Rockies.

Strider was a freshman All-American in 2018 after posting a 5-2 record with a 4.76 ERA in 22 appearances. He led the team with 70 strikeouts in just 51 innings pitched.

Tommy John surgery cost Strider the entire 2019 season, but he was named a weekend starter heading into 2020.

He started four games before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the college baseball season. 

In an interview with AllClemson head coach Monte Lee said it was up in the air whether or not Strider could be taken. 

"He came into the season only 12.5 months out of Tommy John," Lee said. "He wasn't even at full strength when the season started. Spencer could go, but we may be able to get Spencer back. If we do, we've got a potentially dominating Friday night starter for next year."

Strider, a native of Knoxville, was originally drafted out of high school in the 35th round by the Cleveland Indians.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Starting Pitcher Sam Waetherly Drafted In MLB Draft

Clemson pitcher Sam Weatherly drafted by the Colorado Rockies after dominant 2020 season as starting pitcher for the Tigers.

JP-Priester

NCAA Approves Practice Plan: What it Means for Clemson

The NCAA finalized a plan Thursday that would extend the preseason by two weeks, and keep college football on track to begin on time.

Travis Boland

Lawrence, Powell, Jones Jr., Rencher Speak Out On 'Peaceful Protest' Planned Saturday

Members of the Clemson football team are expected to lead a demonstration in the wake of national protests dealing with the death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota

Travis Boland

Wilkins on Swinney: People Are Trying to Really Spin a Negative Picture

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have been in the public eye the last two weeks. But even so, current and former players are rallying around their leader.

Zach Lentz

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tops Latest Mock Draft

Three Clemson players are in the latest NFL mock draft released by 247 Sports, including. quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who's expected to be the top overall pick.

Travis Boland

Tajh Boyd Speaks Out On Swinney's Handling Of Recent Events

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd appeared on Tiki and Tierney Tuesday to discuss Dabo Swinney's handling of race relations and social injustice.

Christopher Hall

by

Edixon1007

2019 Recap: Tigers Dismantle Deacs 52-3

Clemson routs Wake Forest 52-3 on Senior Day in Death Valley

JP-Priester

2019 Recap: Lawrence, Tigers Jump All Over Wolfpack Early

Against an N.C. State squad ravaged by injuries, Clemson improved to 10-0 and wrapped up the Atlantic Division title for the fifth consecutive season while also increasing their consecutive winning streak to 25 games.

Brad Senkiw

2022 Offensive Tackle Target: I've Always Liked Clemson

Clemson joins Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Nichols' lengthy offer list which includes the last seven national championship-winning programs.

Christopher Hall

Rule change could bring big bucks to student athletes

Under a proposed change to the NIL the NCAA will allow student athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. Experts say an athlete like Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could earn up to a million dollars.

Travis Boland

by

Tigerne