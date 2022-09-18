Spencer Strider Sets New MLB Record

Open up the Major League Baseball record books and make some changes. Spencer Strider has arrived.

The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter recorded his 200th strikeout in just 130 innings pitched, a new MLB record. Strider passed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, who set the record in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks when he did it in 130.2 innings pitched.

Strider reached the milestone in his Sunday start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider, who pitched at Clemson from 2018-20, has had a tremendous year in his rookie season.

