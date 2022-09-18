Skip to main content
Spencer Strider Sets New MLB Record

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Strider Sets New MLB Record

Former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider recorded his 200th strikeout in just 130 innings pitched to set a new baseball record.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Open up the Major League Baseball record books and make some changes. Spencer Strider has arrived. 

The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter recorded his 200th strikeout in just 130 innings pitched, a new MLB record. Strider passed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, who set the record in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks when he did it in 130.2 innings pitched. 

Strider reached the milestone in his Sunday start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider, who pitched at Clemson from 2018-20, has had a tremendous year in his rookie season.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

IMG_5315

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Touchdown Favorite at Wake Forest

Jeremiah Troter

Not Great, Not Bad, but Clemson’s Defense was Better

Though Louisiana Tech threw for 311 yards against the Clemson defense Saturday night, it was not all bad. In fact, there were way more good things that happened than bad in the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 48-20 victory at Memorial Stadium.

USATSI_19072444_168387971_lowres

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Starts Perfect Against Colts

Watch former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence toss a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

More Clemson

IMG_5315
Football

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Touchdown Favorite at Wake Forest

By Brad Senkiw
Jeremiah Troter
Football

Not Great, Not Bad, but Clemson’s Defense was Better

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19072444_168387971_lowres
Football

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Starts Perfect Against Colts

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19070933_168387971_lowres
Football

What We Learned About Clemson in 48-20 Win Over Louisiana Tech

By Brad Senkiw
Will Shipley
Football

Shipley, Clemson Running Game was All Smiles

By Will Vandervort
Will Shipley
Football

Ups and Downs: Clemson Uses Strong Second Half to Pull Away From Louisiana Tech

By JP Priester
IMG_5116
Football

Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

By Zach Lentz
IMG_5591
Football

Shipley Runs Wild, Defense Forces 4 Turnovers as Clemson Beats Louisiana Tech, 48-20

By Brad Senkiw