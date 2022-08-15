Skip to main content

Spencer Strider Takes on Rival Mets With Braves Needing Big Win

A former Clemson pitcher takes the mound Monday at 7:20 p.m. against the Mets to kick off a critical four-game series at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Spencer Strider wasn't impressed with the New York Mets' offense in his last outing against the Atlanta Braves' NL East rival. 

The former Clemson pitcher and current MLB starter called some of the six hits he allowed, which resulted in four earned runs, "weird" after Atlanta lost 5-2 on Aug. 7.

"They seem to be having a lot of luck right now offensively," Strider said. "That's great. It's August. (We'll) see what things are like in October."

He gets a chance at redemption and an opportunity to prove that was the case when Strider takes the mound Monday at 7:20 p.m. against the Mets to kick off a critical four-game series at Truist Park in Atlanta. 

The Braves currently sit 5.5 games behind New York in the divisional standings. The Mets took four of their five games a week ago, so Atlanta is looking for a bounce-back series, and it starts with Strider setting the tone as his team hopes to win the NL East for the fifth consecutive time. 

Strider, a fourth-round draft pick following the 2020 season at Clemson, is having a stellar season. He's produced a 6-4 record with a 3.11 earned run average. His 138 strikeouts rank eighth in the National League, and Strider has given up one or fewer runs in six of his last eight outings. 

Strider is the favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award at -135. 

