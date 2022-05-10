After its weekend sweep of Georgia Tech, Clemson will now head to Segra Park in Columbia for a neutral site matchup against College of Charleston.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Clemson (31-17) vs. College of Charleston (31-15)

• When – Tuesday (7:05 p.m.)

• Where – Columbia, S.C. (Segra Park)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

The Tigers have now won 12 of its last 18 games, and head coach Monte Lee said after the most recent win, 14-2 over the Yellow Jackets, that his team is treating every game as if it were a playoff game, conference game or not.

“We feel like we are in a playoff every game,” Lee said. “I told the team that and I am not going to shy away from it. We are going to have to show up and bring everything we can, every game in order to win every game to keep playing past two weeks from now.”

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 30-4 (1899-2022)

• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 1-0 (2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Ricky Williams (CU) vs. RHP Reed Parris (COC)

The Tigers knocked off the Cougars 2-1 at Doug Kingsmore back in February, in freshman Billy Barlow's first career start. With Barlow now part of the weekend rotation, sophomore Ricky Williams will get his third midweek start of the season. Last time out, Williams went 6.2 innings against Presbyterian, allowing just two runs on five hits, in picking up his second win of the season.

“When you look at our games, when our starting pitcher goes out there, the save is in the first inning," Lee said. "When we leave the first inning with no runs given up and we score first, we win a lot of games. I think that is the key for us. We have to get off to a great start.”

College of Charleston will counter with Reed Parris, who has made 21 appearances this season but has yet to make a start. Parris sports an ERA of 2.25 and an impressive WHIP of 0.89 in 36 IP. Opponents are hitting just .206 against him and he has 34 strikeouts to just eight walks.

Jason Priester All Clemson CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-0 neutral record, swept No. 21 Georgia Tech in three games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.0 runs per game and hitting .285 with a .492 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 25 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.44 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average and 2.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .972.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW

• College of Charleston, which has yet to play a neutral game and is averaging 6.5 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.

• The Cougars won two of three games at UNCW last weekend. They are hitting .281 and have a 3.77 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• JT Marr is hitting .326 with six homers and 37 RBIs, and William Privette has an 0.76 ERA, 10 saves and a .162 opponents’ batting average.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the first-base dugout on Tuesday.

• Clemson defeated College of Charleston 2-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Feb. 22 behind 17 combined strikeouts by five Tiger pitchers.

• Clemson has played half of its game against top-25 ranked teams in 2022 and has a 12-12 record in those 24 games.

TIGERS AT SEGRA PARK

• Clemson has a 2-1 all-time record in three games at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

• In the only previous meeting at Segra Park, Clemson beat the Cougars 4-1 on March 20, 2019, in a game Jackson Lindley started on the mound.

SCHEDULE STRONG

• Clemson is No. 18 in the RPI through games of May 8. It is the sixth-best RPI among ACC teams in the 2022 season.

• A reason for its solid rating is due to the Tigers’ difficult schedule, which is No. 8 in the nation.

• Clemson has eight wins over top-25 RPI teams, tied for sixth-most in the nation. The Tigers also have three wins over No. 29 Georgia Tech.

• Clemson has 12 wins over top-50 RPI teams, tied for eighth-most in the nation.

• The Tigers are 12-12 against teams ranked in the top 25 of at least one poll. All 24 of those games have come in their last 32 contests.

• Clemson is 9-5 in its last 14 games against ranked teams.

• Seven of Clemson’s eight ACC series, including each of the last six ACC series, have been against ranked teams.

• Clemson’s 12 wins over ranked teams are tied for the most in a season under Head Coach Monte Lee. He also had 12 in 2016.

