AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Tigers Clinch Series Win With 1-0 Win Over Liberty

JP-Priester

Clemson downed Liberty 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, winning their second straight game to start the season. 

Davis Sharpe had a strong debut to the season, going five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out six, and walking one. It was exactly the type of start the coaching staff wanted to see after Tiger pitchers struggled with control in the opener.

“I went up there and had horrendous warmup pitches but got a first pitch strike and when I realized I had a feel it was game over,” Sharpe said. “When I have a feel for my pitches, I don’t think the best team in the country can hit me.”

The game remained scoreless until the fifth, when Kier Meredith laced a single to center, scoring Mac Starbuck. It was Meredith's second hit of the game, as he finished 2-4, with the lone RBI of the game.

Nick Clayton earned the save, the first of his career, going the final two innings. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out two

Play of the Game: Freshman Nick Clayton striking out Brady Gulakowski with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the eighth. One of the bigger moments of the game and the young freshman came through.  

“To win a 1-0 game and a series in the fashion we did, we won the last nine outs and competed at the end of the ball game,” head coach Monte Lee said. “I was in the dugout thinking we need to keep them to one run and we threw up a zero.”

Player of the Game: Davis Sharpe. The sophomore had his change-up working extremely well, keeping Liberty hitters at bay through his five innings on the mound. The young right hander was in complete control throughout. 

Coach's Decision: Monte Lee's decision to bring in Nick Clayton on in relief of Keyshawn Askew in the eighth turned out to be one of the biggest keys of the game. Clayton came on with two on and no outs, and got out of the jam with no damage.

 

Next Up: Clemson hosts Liberty tomorrow in the series finale, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1pm.

Screen Shot 2020-02-15 at 4.17.40 PM
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Baseball vs. Liberty | Game 2: Live Thread • 1 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Gates open at 11:30 a.m. • Starting Pitchers – RHP Noah Skirrow (LIB) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe…

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz

Clemson baseball and Liberty Flames| Game 1 Thread • 4 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Gates open at 2:30 p.m. • Starting Pitchers – LHP Mason Meyer (LIB) vs. LHP Sam Weatherly…

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

XFL Week 2 Preview: Former Clemson Tigers

Three Clemson players are continuing their pro career in the second week of the XFL. Corey Crawford, Isaiah Battle, and Tavaris Barnes are looking to help their teams seal a victory and take a lead in the standings.

Connor Watson

Lee To Keep Close Eye On Clemson's Sharpe

Clemson faces a "heck of a challenge" against Liberty's Game 2 starter. The Tigers will counter with Davis Sharpe on the mound, but he will be on a pitch count and closely monitored by the coaching staff because of his two-way ability.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Tops Liberty On Opening Day

Adam Hackenberg drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to and was among three Tigers with two hits each in Clemson's 5-3 victory Friday.

Brad Senkiw

Freshmen Lead Clemson Softball To Win

The Clemson softball team won 5-1 over Maryland and evened its record at 4-4 on the year, improving to 2-1 in the new stadium.

Brad Senkiw

Beaux Collins: How the California WR Impacts Clemson Recruiting

Clemson has begun to reach out beyond the ACC and SEC recruiting areas to recruit elite players. Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio and even California prospects are now signing with the Tigers. During a recent junior day visit, Clemson landed one of its primary wide receiver targets.

Brian Smith

Why The ACC Will Be Better In 2020

Led by Clemson, the ACC will bounce back in 2020 after being down last season

JP-Priester

by

CUintheValley85

Clemson's Weatherly Ready For Shot At Ace Role

Clemson left-handed junior Sam Weatherly will take the mound on Opening Day against Liberty. The Tiger pitcher is confident and ready to show he can be the Friday night ace of this staff.

Brad Senkiw

Inside the Numbers: A Look At Clemson's Outside Shooting Propensity

Clemson's men's basketball ranks 246th out of 353 Division I teams in 3-point shooting, but the Tigers take the 37th most shots from behind the arc in college basketball. Poor percentage or not, this is Clemson.

Brad Senkiw