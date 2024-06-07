Clemson Tigers' Culture Big Talking Point For 4-Star Receiver
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have become a team that is expected to compete for a National Championship each and every year. Unfortunately, in the last couple of seasons, they have come up short of expectations.
Despite the shortcomings, the Tigers are confident that they'll turn things around in 2024.
With a new recruiting class full of talent and plenty of young players taking the next step in their development, the future is bright.
Thankfully, with Swinney leading the way, recruiting and adding more talent has never been an issue.
Even though he tends to stay away from the transfer portal game, Swinney has been an elite recruiter and normally has Clemson close to the top when it comes to the national recruiting rankings.
One of the biggest selling points for players who have committed to Clemson has been the culture that Swinney has created.
Cortez Mills, a four-star wide receiver out of Homestead, Florida, opened up about the culture after his recent visit with the Tigers.
"The visit went great. It's a great program and I just enjoyed my time there. Just showed me the culture is super different, and there's no other college that’s like that."
He continued on, revealing what he found out about the program from his visit.
"Really seeing what Clemson is about. And knowing going to Clemson, it's a great program. Being on the football field, you're gonna be surrounded by great people, and the atmosphere is through the roof."
Clemson has offered Mills, but he has yet to decide where he will play his college football. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they are not projected at the top of his potential suitors.
Currently, On3 has projected that the Miami Hurricanes have the best chance to land the talented receiver. They have been given a 42 percent chance to get his commitment. As for Clemson, they are much lower at just a 7.3 percent chance.
Granted, projections do not mean that the predicted decision will actually be made. Mills could still change his mind and the Tigers could work their way up his list.
While he is not terribly likely to join Clemson, hearing this kind of reaction about the program's culture is a good sign that things are still alive and well for the Tigers on the recruiting trail.