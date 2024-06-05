Clemson Lands Talented Four-Star Cornerback Over Alabama, Penn State
The Clemson Tigers have made a big splash, landing a top 75 recruit in the 2025 class. Graceson Littleton, a cornerback out of Tampa, Florida, decided on Clemson over Alabama, Penn State, and Oklahoma.
He announced his decision on Wednesday afternoon.
Clemson's 2025 football recruiting class is already regarded as one of the best in the country, according to 247 Sports. 247 has Clemson's 2025 class as the No. 3 ranked class. This will be the 13th player that has committed to the Tigers.
Amare Adams and Isaiah Campbell lead the way, ranking in the top 40 in the 2025 class. This will be Dabo Swinney's eighth four-star recruit that he's landed in the class, with more to likely come.
Littleton spoke about what he wanted in a college last month, according to Hunter Shelton of On3.
“The most important things are culture, development, stability, the nutrition and strength and conditioning programs, and opportunity,” Littleton told On3 last month.
Searching for culture, there aren't many better places to play than Clemson. He was impressed with Clemson and highlighted Coach Mike Reed, the Tigers' assistant head coach.
“We toured the whole football facility and campus... It was nice to see all the things to do while not occupied by football. Talking to Coach Reed about how he develops and his techniques was a highlight too.”
Clemson has been active as ever in the 2025 class and will need to continue doing so as they look to land other top 100 talents.