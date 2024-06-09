Former Clemson Star Running Back is Reportedly 'Standout' in Minicamp
Under Dabo Swinney, the Clemson Tigers have become a national powerhouse, competing for championships, winning multiple, and putting tons of players into the NFL.
There are currently 43 active players in the NFL who played for Swinney at Clemson, a remarkable number that should only continue to grow with the way he recruits.
Many of them have turned into stars at the professional level, too.
One former Tiger is hoping he's the next one who bursts onto the scene after he was taken in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in this past NFL draft.
Will Shipley was a force for Clemson during his three years on campus.
He finished with 2,747 yards on the ground, adding 602 more through the air, while scoring 33 total touchdowns.
During his pre-draft workouts, evaluators projected him to be a solid backup with the ability to become a starter at some point in his career based on his overall athleticsm he showcased during his time with Clemson and during the combine.
The Eagles seemed to agree and took him in the fourth round, even after they signed former Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley to a deal earlier in the offseason.
Based on reports coming out of OTAs, it sounds like the former Tiger is impressing.
"One of the obvious standouts on the day was rookie RB Will Shipley, who worked quite a bit out of the slot, and who made about a half dozen receptions on the day. I thought his most impressive moment came on a reception deep down the field, after which he turned on the jets ...," writes Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice Staff.
That is a great sign for Shipley's future in the NFL.
There were some questions if his style of play could translate to the higher level, but athleticsm will always play, and early on it sounds like that is on full display.
Philadelphia does a good job of rotating their running backs throughout the long season, so there is a real chance Shipley is able to play and make an impact during his rookie year.